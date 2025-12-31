Cristiano Ronaldo breaks 64-year-old goalscoring record surpassing England legend with Al Nassr goal

Cristiano Ronaldo closed out 2025 by once again proving he can still perform at the highest level, continuing to add to his remarkable goal tally. With his strike for Al Nassr on Tuesday, the Portuguese star shattered a 64-year-old goalscoring record previously held by an England legend.

Al Nassr played their final match of 2025 on Tuesday, traveling to face Al Ettifaq on Matchday 12 of the 2025–26 Saudi Pro League season. In search of a late winner, João Félix fired a shot that deflected off Ronaldo’s back and found the net, sealing a 2–2 draw while also writing another chapter in Ronaldo’s history-making career.

With that goal, Ronaldo surpassed Ronnie Rooke as the player with the most goals scored after turning 30. The Portuguese forward has now pushed his total to 494 goals, edging past the Englishman’s 493. Brazilian icon Romário sits third with 451, followed by Czech legend Josef Bican with 446.

Rooke remains one of the most prolific scorers in English football history, particularly during the World War II era, when he also served as a physical training instructor for the Royal Air Force. The forward, who represented clubs such as Fulham, Crystal Palace, and Arsenal, even appeared for England in a wartime friendly against Wales in 1942.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC celebrates with this teammates scoring a goal.

Rooke continued scoring across England’s lower divisions until his retirement in 1961, when he served as player-coach at Bedford. His career goal tally stood at 493, a mark that remained untouched for more than six decades until Ronaldo finally claimed the top spot, a record the Al Nassr star is poised to extend further in 2026 as he approaches his 41st birthday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo delivers encouraging message to Al Nassr with 2026 in sight after perfect SPL run ends

Where does Lionel Messi stand?

Lionel Messi, who scored more goals than Ronaldo in 2025, has long been regarded as the Portuguese star’s greatest rival, even as both near the twilight of their careers. However, when it comes to goals scored after turning 30, the Argentine falls well short of matching Ronaldo’s pace.

After reaching his 30s, Messi has scored 331 goals: 165 with Barcelona, 32 with Paris Saint-Germain, 77 with Inter Miami, and 57 with Argentina. While Messi, who is two years younger, reached that total in 436 appearances compared to Ronaldo’s 583, the gap between them remains significant.

Ronaldo’s post-30 goal tally includes 162 with Real Madrid, 101 with Juventus, 27 during his second stint at Manchester United, 113 with Al Nassr, and 91 for Portugal. With his total now at 494 goals since turning 30, Ronaldo has set a benchmark that future challengers may take years to approach, adding yet another landmark achievement to his storied career.

Advertisement