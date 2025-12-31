Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly target a Manchester City star as free agent, echoing Luka Modric’s arrival

Since the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan have made a surprising leap in quality, significantly improving their competitiveness. In this process, the impact of Christian Pulisic and Luka Modrić has been vital, with both players leading the team throughout the season. Looking to further strengthen the squad, the Rossoneri are now targeting a Manchester City star as a free agent for the 2026–27 season, aiming to replicate the signing of the Croatian veteran.

According to CalcioMercato, Bernardo Silva has failed to reach an agreement to renew his contract with Manchester City. As a result, AC Milan have shown interest in acquiring his services as a free agent ahead of the 2025–26 season, as his profile is highly regarded by the Rossoneri, who are looking to replicate the successful formula used with Luka Modrić. However, his arrival would be far from straightforward, as Juventus FC have also joined the race for his signature.

Far from being a simple operation, the Rossoneri face a major challenge, as Bernardo Silva reportedly earns a salary of €8 million per season. Unlike Saudi Pro League clubs, AC Milan would struggle to match or exceed those wage demands, making negotiations anything but easy. On top of that, Benfica, his childhood club, are also interested in bringing him back, meaning Milan would need to present a strong and convincing project to lure him.

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Massimiliano Allegri has struggled to find balance in his midfield, particularly in scoring. With Modric orchestrating play and Rabiot excelling as a box-to-box midfielder, Bernardo Silva could be a game-changer on offense. Should he secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League, the Portuguese player might be enticed to join AC Milan, having demonstrated his ability to compete for major titles.

Bernardo Silva of Mancheater City

Allegri pushes for key reinforcements on AC Milan roster

Unlike previous managers, Massimiliano Allegri has come in demanding a high level of competitiveness from AC Milan. As a result, the front office made a major financial investment in young players and even in Luka Modrić to build a serious project. However, the coach is looking to make significant changes to the roster in the 2026-27 season, allowing some players to leave and targeting reinforcements in key positions, with the goal of pursuing every title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Christian Pulisic’s Milan renewal update: New salary figures emerge as USMNT star’s future set to be decided ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Before pursuing new signings, the Rossoneri may look to offload players like Christopher Nkunku, Santiago Gimenez, and Pervis Estupiñan, who haven’t quite fit the team’s framework. Coach Allegri aims to bolster the defense with a player capable of delivering immediate results, according to Repubblica. Additionally, securing a world-class striker such as Dusan Vlahovic or Robert Lewandowski remains a priority, as reported by Tuttosport.