Argentina star Thiago Almada behind FIFA’s severe ban amid $30M dispute between MLS and Brazilian clubs

One of FIFA’s responsibilities is resolving disputes between clubs, most often related to player transfers. A case of this nature between a Major League Soccer team and a Brazilian Serie A club involved Argentina midfielder Thiago Almada and ended with a harsh sanction.

In July 2024, Almada left the MLS to continue his career in Brazil, in a deal between Atlanta United and Botafogo that included installment payments totaling $21 million, plus an additional $9 million tied to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.

The transfer did not go unnoticed, as it broke the record for the most expensive sale in Major League Soccer history, as well as the most costly purchase ever in the Brazilian league. It also delivered immediate results: after six months, the Argentine midfielder won both the Brazilian Serie A title and the Copa Libertadores, contributing three goals in 26 appearances.

However, relations between the clubs quickly deteriorated. According to Diario AS, after paying the first two installments agreed upon in the transfer, Botafogo stopped making payments. This prompted claims from Atlanta United, who followed the appropriate administrative channels until a final decision was reached.

Almada won the Copa Libertadores 2024 with Botafogo.

This week, FIFA announced through its Registration Bans platform the sanction imposed on Botafogo for failing to complete payment for the transfer of Thiago Almada to Atlanta United: the Brazilian side will be barred from registering new players for the next three transfer windows.

Thiago Almada already far removed from the dispute

Although the conflict originated around Thiago Almada’s transfer, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner with Argentina has long since moved on from the clubs involved in the controversy.

After those successes with Botafogo, the midfielder left Brazil after just six months to begin his European soccer career. His first stop was Olympique Lyonnais, a French club owned by the same company as Botafogo, Eagle Football Holdings, in a six-month loan deal.

His performances in Ligue 1 and his growing importance with the Argentina national team gave Thiago Almada the opportunity to take the biggest step of his professional career, as he was purchased by Atletico Madrid last summer for approximately $40 million. He is now fighting to establish himself in La Liga and secure his place with Argentina for the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA sanctions can be overturned

The sanction imposed by FIFA on Botafogo for failing to complete payment for the purchase of Thiago Almada from Atlanta United is a type of punishment commonly applied in the soccer world. In fact, just a few weeks ago, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr faced a similar situation.

However, the Saudi Pro League club was able to resolve the issue and avoid a transfer ban by meeting FIFA’s requirements. Botafogo may be able to follow a similar path and reverse a situation that would otherwise be extremely damaging for the club’s future.