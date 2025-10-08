Cristiano Ronaldo awarded with ‘special recognition’ from Portugal ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo began his journey with the Portugal national team two decades ago, and since then, he has established himself as the country’s greatest footballing legend, leading his nation to its first major trophies. With the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on the horizon, Portugal has awarded Ronaldo a “Special Recognition” for his extraordinary career and contributions.

As players report for the October international break, the 40-year-old forward remains a key figure for Portugal. Aiming to move closer to World Cup qualification, the team will face the Republic of Ireland on Saturday and Hungary on Tuesday. During preparations for these fixtures, Ronaldo received a prestigious honor from his country.

At the Portugal Football Globes 2025 ceremony on Tuesday, October 7, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with the Globe Prestige Award — a distinction celebrating more than two decades of excellence with the national team. The award recognizes his unmatched longevity and influence as Portugal’s most iconic player.

Taking to his social media accounts, Ronaldo expressed his gratitude: “Proud of this special recognition. 22 years of the National Team and still with the same passion. Thank you to all the coaches and teammates who helped me get here. Thank you, Portugal!“

Ronaldo made his debut on August 20, 2003, in a friendly against Kazakhstan, and has since made 223 appearances, scoring 141 goals and recording 45 assists — both national records. With three major trophies already won for Portugal, the veteran forward is determined to end his illustrious career by lifting the one title that has eluded him: the World Cup.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play at the 2026 World Cup?

After turning 40 in February 2025, questions naturally arose about when Ronaldo might hang up his boots. At Al Nassr, he has already been rested for several matches in the 2025–26 season to manage his workload. With the 2026 World Cup just nine months away, however, Ronaldo appears focused on one clear objective.

During his acceptance speech, the Portugal captain spoke about his mindset: “I have a philosophy of living day by day. No long-term plans. I enjoy each day and each training session… Our goal is to win the next two games and qualify for the World Cup. What happens at the World Cup, we’ll see.”