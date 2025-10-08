16-year-old breaks Pelé record, surpasses Lamine Yamal, and is on track for 3 World Cups in 9 months

Throughout his legendary soccer career, Pelé emerged as one of the inaugural young stars to achieve global stardom, setting a historic benchmark. Several years later, Lamine Yamal came close to breaking his records, reaching soccer’s pinnacle at a similarly young age. Now, a prodigious talent from the 2025 U-20 World Cup has eclipsed both icons, astonishing the world as he pursues his third World Cup participation within just nine months.

At just 17 years and 249 days old, Pelé clinched the 1958 FIFA World Cup, setting a record as the youngest player to win an international trophy, a feat unmatched for decades. Enter Lamine Yamal, Barcelona’s dazzling prodigy, who recently equaled the Brazilian icon by winning the UEFA Euro 2024 at the same age. However, the spotlight now shifts to a Mexican sensation who has already surpassed both stars and shines at the 2025 U-20 World Cup.

Gilberto Mora has emerged as a standout talent on the global stage, dazzling fans with his performances for Mexico. Once doubted, he silenced critics by earning a call-up to the senior team for the 2025 Gold Cup, where he played a pivotal role in their championship victory. At just 16 years and 265 days old, he became the youngest player ever to win an international title, surpassing standout players like Lamine and Pele.

Although Gilberto may not grab international headlines, he captured national attention in Mexico after debuting for Club Tijuana at just 15 years and 308 days old. Defying expectations linked to his youth, he quickly emerged as a key player for the team. For that reason, he remarkably secured a spot on the Mexico’s roster at just 16 years, 8 months, and 15 days, becoming the youngest player called up in history of the national team.

Gilberto Mora #7 of Mexico controls the ball at the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Gilberto Mora ready to make history with three World Cup appearances in record time

Gilberto Mora has firmly established himself within Mexico’s squad for the 2025 U-20 World Cup, emerging as a standout performer. In just four appearances, he has netted three goals, placing him among the tournament’s leading scorers alongside Lucas Michal, Andrea Le Borgne, Benjamin Cremaschi, and Alejo Sarco. Remarkably, Mora has the chance to make history by competing in three World Cup editions over a span of just nine months.

At just 16 years old, Gilberto Mora is poised to make a significant impact for Mexico in the 2025 U-17 World Cup, set for November in Qatar. But that’s not his only opportunity; the young talent is also likely to participate in the 2026 World Cup with the senior national team, already playing a key role under Javier Aguirre. With these prospects, Gilberto is positioning himself as one of today’s most promising talents.

Gilberto Mora drawing interest from top European clubs ahead of transfer window

With his significant impact on the field, Gilberto Mora has piqued the interest of several European clubs. According to 365Scores, Club Tijuana have rejected offers ranging from $6-8 million from English and Portuguese teams, as they don’t meet the club’s expectations. They are reportedly holding out for $20 million for Mora’s complete transfer rights. Despite this, European teams remain keen on securing his transfer ahead of the 2026 World Cup.