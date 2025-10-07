Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and France's Kylian Mbappe.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesPortugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and France's Kylian Mbappe.

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon, the qualifying campaigns across every confederation are approaching their decisive stages. Nearly 20 national teams could lock in their ticket to next summer’s tournament with strong results in the October international break — including France and Portugal.

UEFA’s qualifiers are the shortest of any confederation. In just 6 or 8 matches, Europe’s top teams can punch their ticket to the World Cup — and that’s exactly what could happen this month. While not in the first Matchday of October, by next week some of the world’s biggest stars may already be celebrating qualification.

If Portugal defeat the Republic of Ireland and Hungary, along with favorable results in the other Group F matches, Cristiano Ronaldo will officially be headed to the 2026 World Cup — even with two November games still remaining. Kylian Mbappe’s France are in a similar position: they must beat Azerbaijan and Iceland, and hope for help elsewhere in the group.

European giants like England and Spain face the same opportunity. The Three Lions, however, have a small difference: they’ll be off this week — playing a friendly against Wales — so their only qualifier is against Latvia on Tuesday, October 14. If they win that and Serbia drop points, they could clinch early.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane’s England could secure their spot in the World Cup 2026 next week.

Other UEFA national teams that could qualify for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada include Croatia, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Norway. The last two represent special cases: Slovakia have only appeared in one World Cup — South Africa 2010 — and now have a realistic chance to return, although they are competing against Germany in Group A. Norway, meanwhile, have played in three World Cups, but not since France 1998. Now, led by Erling Haaland, they’re on the verge of returning after nearly three decades.

Advertisement
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

World Cup qualifiers in Africa

So far, just two African nations have secured a place at the 2026 World Cup: Morocco and Tunisia. But up to six more teams could join them during the October international break. The teams with the clearest path are Algeria, Cape Verde, and Egypt — each needing just one more win.

In addition, three more national teams could clinch a spot if they win their next matches and get help elsewhere in their respective groups. Those teams are Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Senegal.

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers

In Concacaf, the current qualifying process has naturally been impacted by the region’s role as tournament host. The three strongest teams — the United States, Mexico, and Canada — are automatically qualified. Combined with the expanded format of the tournament, this has opened the door for national teams that, under previous systems, may have struggled to reach the World Cup.

Advertisement

Right now, Jamaica lead Group B of the third round and could secure a spot in next summer’s tournament with wins over Curaçao and Bermuda during this international break — provided certain other results fall their way. The same goes for Honduras in Group C, who face Costa Rica and Haiti.

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

see also

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

Where things stand in Asia’s qualifiers

In the AFC, six teams have already qualified: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Australia. Two more teams will join them after the October international break, during which each remaining contender will play two matches in the fourth round.

Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Oman will face off in three matches scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14. The team that finishes top of the group standings will earn a World Cup berth. The same format applies to the other group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Indonesia.

Advertisement

What’s next in the World Cup qualifiers?

Regardless of how many teams qualify in October, the World Cup qualifying process will continue into November. By then, most confederations will have finalized their direct qualifiers — or at least the nations advancing to the playoffs.

Unlike previous editions of the World Cup, the December 5 draw in Washington, D.C. will still have several open slots. That’s because the final qualification matches will be held in March 2026.

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

see also

Lionel Messi loses key teammate for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opener

At that time, the European playoffs will take place, involving teams that finished in qualifying positions for them. Separately, an intercontinental playoff will be held in Mexico, featuring teams from South America, Concacaf, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. As of now, the only teams confirmed for that round are Bolivia and New Caledonia.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

Kylian Mbappe sparks fresh club vs. country debate after Lamine Yamal controversy: Real Madrid and France at odds after star’s latest injury

After Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe has now found himself caught in the crossfire between Real Madrid and France, igniting fresh controversy over player welfare and the boundaries of international duty.

PSG and France FA clash again in statements exchange over star’s injury, echoing Ousmane Dembélé case

PSG and France FA clash again in statements exchange over star’s injury, echoing Ousmane Dembélé case

Similar to what happened with Ousmane Dembele, Paris Saint-Germain and the France FA exchanged statements over the fitness of another star.

France coach Deschamps provides key injury update on Kylian Mbappé ahead of UEFA World Cup qualifiers

France coach Deschamps provides key injury update on Kylian Mbappé ahead of UEFA World Cup qualifiers

With France national team aiming to qualify to the 2026 World Cup, head coach Didier Deschamps delivered an important injury update on star Kylian Mbappé.

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

How to buy tickets for 2025 October international friendlies in the USA

The United States will host several friendlies during the October 2025 international break, featuring top national teams such as Argentina, Colombia, the USMNT, and Mexico.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo