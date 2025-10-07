Portugal, France and 16 other national teams that could clinch a World Cup 2026 spot in October

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the horizon, the qualifying campaigns across every confederation are approaching their decisive stages. Nearly 20 national teams could lock in their ticket to next summer’s tournament with strong results in the October international break — including France and Portugal.

UEFA’s qualifiers are the shortest of any confederation. In just 6 or 8 matches, Europe’s top teams can punch their ticket to the World Cup — and that’s exactly what could happen this month. While not in the first Matchday of October, by next week some of the world’s biggest stars may already be celebrating qualification.

If Portugal defeat the Republic of Ireland and Hungary, along with favorable results in the other Group F matches, Cristiano Ronaldo will officially be headed to the 2026 World Cup — even with two November games still remaining. Kylian Mbappe’s France are in a similar position: they must beat Azerbaijan and Iceland, and hope for help elsewhere in the group.

European giants like England and Spain face the same opportunity. The Three Lions, however, have a small difference: they’ll be off this week — playing a friendly against Wales — so their only qualifier is against Latvia on Tuesday, October 14. If they win that and Serbia drop points, they could clinch early.

Harry Kane’s England could secure their spot in the World Cup 2026 next week.

Other UEFA national teams that could qualify for the tournament in the United States, Mexico, and Canada include Croatia, Switzerland, Slovakia, and Norway. The last two represent special cases: Slovakia have only appeared in one World Cup — South Africa 2010 — and now have a realistic chance to return, although they are competing against Germany in Group A. Norway, meanwhile, have played in three World Cups, but not since France 1998. Now, led by Erling Haaland, they’re on the verge of returning after nearly three decades.

World Cup qualifiers in Africa

So far, just two African nations have secured a place at the 2026 World Cup: Morocco and Tunisia. But up to six more teams could join them during the October international break. The teams with the clearest path are Algeria, Cape Verde, and Egypt — each needing just one more win.

In addition, three more national teams could clinch a spot if they win their next matches and get help elsewhere in their respective groups. Those teams are Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Senegal.

Concacaf World Cup qualifiers

In Concacaf, the current qualifying process has naturally been impacted by the region’s role as tournament host. The three strongest teams — the United States, Mexico, and Canada — are automatically qualified. Combined with the expanded format of the tournament, this has opened the door for national teams that, under previous systems, may have struggled to reach the World Cup.

Right now, Jamaica lead Group B of the third round and could secure a spot in next summer’s tournament with wins over Curaçao and Bermuda during this international break — provided certain other results fall their way. The same goes for Honduras in Group C, who face Costa Rica and Haiti.

Where things stand in Asia’s qualifiers

In the AFC, six teams have already qualified: Iran, Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, Jordan, and Australia. Two more teams will join them after the October international break, during which each remaining contender will play two matches in the fourth round.

Qatar, United Arab Emirates, and Oman will face off in three matches scheduled for October 8, 11, and 14. The team that finishes top of the group standings will earn a World Cup berth. The same format applies to the other group, which includes Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Indonesia.

What’s next in the World Cup qualifiers?

Regardless of how many teams qualify in October, the World Cup qualifying process will continue into November. By then, most confederations will have finalized their direct qualifiers — or at least the nations advancing to the playoffs.

Unlike previous editions of the World Cup, the December 5 draw in Washington, D.C. will still have several open slots. That’s because the final qualification matches will be held in March 2026.

At that time, the European playoffs will take place, involving teams that finished in qualifying positions for them. Separately, an intercontinental playoff will be held in Mexico, featuring teams from South America, Concacaf, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. As of now, the only teams confirmed for that round are Bolivia and New Caledonia.

