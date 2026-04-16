Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr monitor situation as PIF sells Al Hilal to new owners

The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has taken significant new steps toward the privatization of Saudi Arabian soccer clubs. As Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr watch the next moves closely, the PIF has officially announced the sale of Al Hilal to a new ownership group.

In a press release issued on April 16, the PIF announced an agreement with Kingdom Holding Company (KHC) for the acquisition of a 70% stake in Al Hilal Club Company. The firm, led by Prince Al Waleed bin Talal Al Saud, will now serve as the club’s majority owner, while the PIF retains a 5% interest in the share capital.

As a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s “Sports Clubs Investment and Privatization Project,” the PIF became the majority shareholder of Al Hilal, alongside Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad, in July 2023. This initial investment was designed to accelerate club growth and increase the sports sector’s overall contribution to the Saudi GDP.

A new strategy is now taking shape with the completion of the first of these four sales, as the PIF seeks to maximize returns and redeploy capital within the domestic economy. This gradual exit from majority ownership aims to guide the clubs toward financial sustainability while the PIF maintains a role as a minority shareholder or strategic partner.

PIF and Kingdom Holding Company’s representatives arrange deal over Al Hilal.

In a statement released on PIF’s website, KHC Chairman Alwaleed Bin Talal Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud reflected on the landmark deal: “Al-Hilal is a national symbol and a source of pride for the Saudi people. This acquisition expresses our deep belief in the power of sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for national development. By applying our global investment standards and cultivating strategic partnerships, we will unlock Al-Hilal’s full potential while preserving its history and identity.“

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Al Nassr, Al Ahli, and Al Ittihad up next

Al Hilal represents only the first phase of this divestment process. Following this precedent, the PIF will move forward with the sales of Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, and Al Ahli, seeking suitable suitors to continue the clubs’ professional development.

Reports have already revealed that, alongside a new contract signed in June 2025, Cristiano Ronaldo acquired a 15% ownership stake in Al Nassr valued at £50 million (approximately $66.7 million). As the PIF actively pursues new majority owners for the club, the Portuguese legend is positioned to assume an even more significant role in the organization.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Al Nassr is encouraging Ronaldo to increase his equity, further deepening his ties to the Saudi side’s ownership structure. With club sales expected to be phased over the coming years, the soccer icon could see his influence grow significantly in the near future.

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