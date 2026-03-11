Cristiano Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus may reunite beyond Saudi Pro League as Al-Nassr boss draws plan to battle Jose Mourinho for Portugal job after 2026 FIFA World Cup

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo and his working relationship with Jorge Jesus could soon become one of the most intriguing storylines in world soccer. With the Portuguese star currently leading the attack for Al‑Nassr, and speculation swirling about the future of the Portugal national team, new reports suggest that the veteran coach’s next career step may lead to a high-profile showdown with another Portuguese managerial giant. That potential rival is none other than Jose Mourinho, currently managing Benfica, who is also being linked to the same major opportunity.

The situation could set up an intriguing battle between two of Portugal’s most respected coaches for one of the most coveted positions in international soccer. While Ronaldo’s future remains a major talking point as he approaches the later stages of his legendary career, the decisions made by these two coaches may ultimately influence what comes next for both the player and the national team.

Jorge Jesus is currently under contract with Al-Nassr until June 2026, but reports indicate that the experienced Portuguese coach has already mapped out the next phase of his career. After successful spells across multiple leagues, including his memorable stint with Flamengo, Jesus has developed a reputation as one of the most respected tactical minds in the game. His work in Saudi Arabia has also drawn attention, particularly for how he has adapted his style and approach.

Once known for relying on a relatively small group of players and sticking rigidly to one tactical system, Jesus has shown greater flexibility this season. Observers have noted that he has rotated his squad more often and experimented with different strategies, an evolution that has impressed many followers of the club. However, the biggest revelation about his future plans concerns what he hopes to do once his contract in Saudi Arabia expires.

Jorge Jesus team Manager of Al-Nassr FC and Al-Nassr FC Players celebrate the win against Al Ittihad with the fans.

The plan to take charge of Portugal after the 2026 World Cup

According to reports from ESPN Brasil, Jorge Jesus has identified the Portugal national team job as his primary objective once his Al-Nassr contract ends in 2026. The position is currently held by Roberto Martinez, whose contract is expected to run through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After that tournament, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is expected to reassess its coaching situation.

For Jesus, taking charge of his country’s national team would represent the pinnacle of his managerial career. Leading Portugal would allow him to work with the nation’s top talents on the international stage while applying his tactical philosophy in a different environment from club soccer. National team management typically involves fewer matches but greater focus on tournament preparation, something that appeals to the veteran coach.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr (L) and team head coach Jorge Jesus of Al-Nassr (R)

The possibility of guiding players such as Cristiano Ronaldo, should the superstar still be involved with the national side, would also add another fascinating dimension to the potential partnership.

Mourinho emerges as major competition

Despite Jesus’ clear ambition, the path to the Portugal job is far from straightforward. Another high-profile candidate is Jose Mourinho, who is currently in charge of Benfica. The legendary manager is widely respected for his success across Europe and is seen by many as a natural contender for the national team role.

Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

According to previous reports from ESPN journalist Mark Ogden, sources in Portugal believe Mourinho could be offered the job once Martinez’s tenure comes to an end. However, Mourinho’s situation differs slightly from Jesus’ in terms of contract timing.

The Benfica coach reportedly remains tied to his club until 2027, which could complicate negotiations if the Portuguese federation wishes to appoint a new manager immediately after the World Cup. By contrast, Jesus would become a free agent in mid-2026, potentially giving him an advantage in the race.