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Argentina star ‘Dibu’ Martinez eases 2026 World Cup fears after positive injury update

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Emiliano Martínez of Argentina.
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty ImagesEmiliano Martínez of Argentina.

Emiliano “Dibu” Martinez sent alarm bells ringing on Sunday after being pulled from Aston Villa‘s starting lineup due to an injury, with the 2026 World Cup now less than two months away. Those fears were quickly put to rest, however, following a positive update on the Argentine goalkeeper’s condition.

Aston Villa were visiting Nottingham Forest in a crucial push for UEFA Champions League qualification, with Martinez named in the starting eleven. However, during the pre-match warmup, the Argentine was visibly uncomfortable while striking the ball, prompting the club to withdraw him from the lineup and hand the gloves to Marco Bizot.

The concern was swiftly alleviated when Argentine football insider Gaston Edul reported that Martinez’s withdrawal was purely precautionary. The discomfort in his left leg was entirely muscular in nature, with his calf feeling tight rather than pointing to any structural concern.

The decision to keep him out was made with more than just the national team in mind. Aston Villa face Bologna in the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal next Thursday, and with Martinez so central to the club’s ambitions, the cautious approach was deemed the sensible call to protect him from any potential setback.

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Martinez has been a cornerstone of Argentina’s recent trophy haul, playing a defining role in the 2021 Copa America, producing crucial saves and a heroic penalty shootout performance at the 2022 World Cup, and repeating that heroics at the 2024 Copa America. While Juan Musso and Gerónimo Rulli are capable backup options, losing the Aston Villa goalkeeper to injury would represent a major blow to Argentina‘s aspirations heading into the tournament in North America.

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Concern grows over Cristian Romero

While the anxiety surrounding Martinez has subsided, another key Argentina starter is now causing greater worry. Cristian Romero picked up a knock to his right knee during Sunday’s match against Sunderland, after being pushed from behind by striker Brian Brobbey and colliding with Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, forcing him off the pitch in the 70th minute.

The most troubling moment came as Romero left the field in tears, raising fears that the injury could be more serious than the initial impact suggested. With some instability detected in the knee, the defender will undergo medical tests on Monday to determine the extent of the damage to the ligaments, specifically to establish whether he had sustained a medial collateral ligament injury or whether the pain was simply the result of the collision itself.

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