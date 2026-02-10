Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie to reunite at club level? Milan’s real position revealed as new update on race to sign UMSNT ace after 2026 FIFA World Cup emerges

The idea of Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie sharing a club dressing room again has quietly captured the imagination of fans and insiders alike. Both players remain central pillars of the USMNT, and both continue to shape their careers at the highest level in Europe, with one thriving in Milan and the other enjoying a resurgence in Turin. As speculation grows ahead of the 2026 World Cup, a familiar question has resurfaced: could the two American leaders reunite at club level in Italy and build chemistry once the summer tournament ends?

Behind the scenes, shifting contract dynamics, rising performances, and interest from Europe’s elite clubs have placed the versatile midfielder at the center of a major transfer storyline. Juventus’ internal decisions, Milan’s recruitment strategy, and the player’s own ambitions are all converging into a narrative that could define his next chapter.

Weston McKennie’s renaissance in Italy has been one of the most striking developments of the season. Once viewed as a rotation option, the American has transformed into a tactical cornerstone under Luciano Spalletti, delivering consistent performances and crucial goals.

His contract situation has attracted attention from multiple leagues. Italian journalist Nicolo Schira reports that clubs from Serie A, Ligue 1, La Liga, and the Premier League are monitoring his status. At the same time, MLS franchises have also expressed interest in bringing him back to the United States.

Inter and Atletico Madrid have emerged as notable suitors, with the Nerazzurri reportedly viewing him as a potential long-term replacement for aging midfield options. His versatility, defensive work rate, and attacking output have made him one of the most sought-after midfielders available on a potential Bosman deal.

Milan’s strategic monitoring and the Pulisic factor

Milan’s recruitment model has increasingly focused on identifying high-value opportunities, particularly players nearing contract expiry who can deliver immediate impact. With Pulisic already a central figure in the club’s long-term project, the possibility of adding another USMNT leader has naturally fueled speculation.

Calciomercato reported that Milan identified McKennie as a potential free-transfer target amid stalled renewal talks with Juventus. From a tactical standpoint, the move would make sense: experience, versatility, and international pedigree align perfectly with Massimiliano Allegri’s midfield needs. For the national team, having two leaders operating within the same club environment could strengthen chemistry ahead of the World Cup.

im Ream #13, Weston McKennie #8, Christian Pulisic #10, and Antonee Robinson #5 of USMNT

The turning point: Milan’s real position revealed

According to Matteo Moretto on Fabrizio Romano’s Italian YouTube channel, Milan have recently been linked with McKennie, but they are not really interested in the player and have not confirmed whether this is a viable option. This revelation shifts the narrative significantly, suggesting that while the Rossoneri monitored the situation, they have not moved toward concrete negotiations.

The update suggests that Milan is unlikely to be McKennie’s destination, despite earlier reports and speculation about a potential Pulisic reunion. Juventus remain confident they can leverage McKennie’s happiness in Turin and his relationship with Spalletti to secure a renewal, though negotiations remain complex due to salary demands and agent commissions.