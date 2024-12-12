Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas continues to defy Father Time, achieving another impressive milestone. The 37-year-old, who scored the decisive goal against RCD Mallorca last Friday, has now reached 114 goals since turning 30.

Aspas’ next target is Lionel Messi, who scored 124 goals after turning 30. While a more significant challenge, it’s not impossible.

Aspas is in impressive company, as his goal tally surpasses that of Benzema, and puts him only behind two legendary Real Madrid players in terms of goals since turning 30: Ferenc Puskás (156 goals) and Alfredo Di Stéfano (151 goals).

Aspas’ remarkable achievement

What makes Aspas’ achievement particularly impressive is that he’s accomplished this feat playing for Celta Vigo, a club without the same resources as Real Madrid or other elite teams. His sustained success at a smaller club highlights his remarkable talent and consistency.

Iago Aspas’ continued excellence, defying expectations and reaching another notable milestone, reinforces his place among the elite strikers in football. His ongoing pursuit of records set by legendary players underscores his determination and sustained high-level performances.