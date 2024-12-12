West Ham United is reportedly considering extending Michail Antonio’s contract following the 34-year-old’s serious leg injury sustained in a car accident last weekend. Antonio’s current deal expires in the summer, but The Times reports the club is prepared to renew his contract upon his recovery from the leg fracture, which could sideline him for up to a year.

Antonio’s situation is reminiscent of Angelo Ogbonna‘s, who suffered a serious knee injury in November 2021 and subsequently had his contract renewed.

West Ham does not have insurance to cover Antonio’s injury, but the club will continue paying his £90,000-a-week salary during his recovery. To support Antonio further, West Ham plans to auction club memorabilia to help cover his medical and transportation expenses.

Teammates’ tribute

Antonio’s teammates paid tribute to him in their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, wearing shirts with his name before kickoff. Jarrod Bowen, celebrating his goal, further acknowledged Antonio, showing a shirt with Antonio’s name and number to the fans.

The Jamaican forward has scored 83 goals in 323 appearances for West Ham. His consistent contributions and popularity among fans underscore the club’s willingness to support him despite the circumstances.

West Ham’s reported consideration of a contract extension for Michail Antonio demonstrates loyalty and commitment to a key player facing a career-threatening injury. The club’s financial support, and the tribute from his teammates, highlight the strong team spirit within the club. The decision on whether or not to renew his contract will be made when his recovery progress is clearer.