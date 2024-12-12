The European Super League (ESL) apparently seems to be far from dead. Despite the project’s controversial inception in 2021 and its subsequent retreat following global backlash, its promoters—led by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and supported by Barcelona and Juventus—are quietly orchestrating a comeback. Central to their renewed push is an innovation they hope will swing the pendulum in their favor: a feature that could win over neutral fans and challenge UEFA’s Champions League dominance.

But what exactly is this secret weapon? The answer lies in a strategy that could revolutionize how fans access elite soccer.

In late 2023, Bernd Reichart, CEO of the Super League’s organizing company, A22, presented a compelling proposal: free soccer streaming for fans around the world. Now Relevo claims that at the heart of this vision is Unify, a cutting-edge platform that would allow fans to stream Super League matches at no cost, with an option to pay for an ad-free experience.

The move was announced alongside a cryptic message from A22 on social media: “Free soccer? Does that sound familiar? It’s the only way…” The statement signaled a direct challenge to the pay-to-watch model dominating European soccer.

FIFA’s influence and unlikely ally

Interestingly, the ESL’s strategy seems inspired by FIFA’s recent decision to make the 2025 Club World Cup available for free streaming in partnership with DAZN. The global soccer governing body reportedly faced challenges securing lucrative television deals, with projected income falling short of the anticipated €2 billion. As a result, the governing body opted for free distribution, emphasizing broader accessibility over profits.

A22 openly praised FIFA’s decision, hinting that free soccer could be the future of elite competitions. “FIFA’s evolution is a positive step for the sport,” they remarked, underscoring the potential appeal of their own proposal.

Format in flux

The ESL’s revised structure also seeks to address concerns about player workload. Florentino Perez has criticized UEFA’s expanded Champions League format and the Club World Cup for overburdening athletes. A22’s plan limits matches to a total of 19 for the champions, slightly more than the Champions League’s current maximum of 17.