The world of Fortnite is abuzz with speculation about a potential collaboration with Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi. A prominent Fortnite insider, HYPEX, has leaked details suggesting Messi’s imminent arrival in the popular battle royale game.

HYPEX, a well-known and reputable Fortnite leaker, revealed the potential Messi collaboration, igniting excitement among football and gaming fans. This leak is corroborated by dataminers who recently discovered multiple references to Messi within Fortnite’s latest game update, strongly suggesting the inclusion of Messi-themed content.

While specifics remain unconfirmed, the anticipated content likely includes a Messi skin and various accessories. Messi may also join Fortnite’s Icon Series, a collection featuring popular sports stars. There’s no official release date yet, but sources suggest it’s imminent.

Fortnite’s history of sports collaborations

Fortnite has a history of successful collaborations with sports stars. The game currently features over 25 sports-themed skins, including iconic athletes from various sports and leagues. This demonstrates Epic Games’ commitment to attracting a wide range of players by leveraging high-profile collaborations.

It’s crucial to note that Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed a collaboration with Messi. The information currently circulating remains a rumor. However, given HYPEX’s track record and the datamining evidence, an official announcement appears likely in the coming days or weeks. The potential for a Messi collaboration is significant, reflecting the game’s global appeal and strategic focus on cross-cultural appeal and inclusiveness.

The potential collaboration aligns with Epic Games’ strategy of attracting a broad audience through high-profile partnerships. Messi’s global recognition and immense popularity in football make him an ideal candidate for such a collaboration, likely driving significant engagement and expanding the game’s reach.