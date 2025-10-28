Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

The past few weeks have tested Milan’s resilience. With several key players out, including Christian Pulisic, Massimiliano Allegri has had to juggle his options while keeping the team near the top of the Serie A table. Yet, as the Rossoneri prepare for another crucial fixture, there’s growing optimism that their American star could be nearing a long-awaited return.

Since the international break, Milan’s focus has shifted from on-field performances to the mounting list of injuries. Pulisic has been the headline absence, but he’s not been alone. Adrien Rabiot, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Pervis Estupinan, and long-term absentee Ardon Jashari have also spent weeks in the treatment room. The result has been a stretched squad and a noticeable dip in attacking sharpness.

The American star has been out since October 14, when he sustained a right hamstring injury during international duty with the U.S. men’s national team in a friendly against Australia. The 27-year-old was forced off early in the first half, and the club’s medical staff confirmed afterward that it was a low-grade strain — not serious, but enough to require a few weeks of recovery.

The timing of the injury couldn’t have been worse. Pulisic had been one of the standout players of the Serie A season, registering six goals and two assists in eight matches, and earning both Serie A Player of the Month and AC Milan’s MVP for September. His performances had turned him into one of Allegri’s most dependable attacking weapons.

Pulisic is ‘hungry to get back’

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Pulisic’s recovery is progressing smoothly. The player himself recently reassured fans with a message on Instagram: “It’s been a tough couple of weeks, but recovery is going great and I’m hungry to get back out there.”

That determination has been echoed by the coaching staff, who are carefully managing his workload in training. Allegri has no intention of rushing him, insisting that the team must prioritize long-term fitness over short-term gains. “Given the importance of both him and Jashari, we will not rush either back,” Allegri told the media. “It will take time to reintegrate them and, above all, for them to regain full fitness.”

What did Allegri say about Pulisic?

However, the negative tone at Milanello is beginning to change. In his latest press conference, Massimiliano Allegri offered a cautiously positive update, hinting that Milan’s injury crisis may soon ease. “Absolutely no Pulisic against Roma, but against Parma, we hope to have him on the bench,” the club’s boss said. “His recovery is going well.”

That sentence alone provided the Red and Blacks’ fans with a sense of relief. After nearly a month without their most explosive winger, the hope is that Pulisic could return for Milan’s final match before the international break — against Parma on November 8.