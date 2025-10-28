Trending topics:
Serie A
Comments

Why isn’t Christian Pulisic playing for Milan against Atalanta in Serie A?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

It’s the first midweek round of Serie A action this season, and while Milan travels to Bergamo to face an unbeaten Atalanta, one notable name is missing from the Rossoneri squad sheet. Christian Pulisic, Milan’s standout performer so far this season, has been ruled out of the crucial clash.

After a frustrating 2-2 draw against Pisa at San Siro last Friday, Massimiliano Allegri’s Rossoneri now find themselves chasing Napoli in the Serie A standings. The trip to the New Balance Arena in Bergamo comes at a delicate moment for the club, which remains unbeaten but has stumbled in recent weeks.

But as the teams prepare for kick-off, fans quickly noticed the absence of one of Milan’s most influential players — Christian Pulisic. The American winger, who has been directly involved in eight goals this season (six goals and two assists), was not included in the matchday squad. The American has been a driving force in Milan’s early-season resurgence, recently winning Serie A Player of the Month for September.

In fact, Pulisic is sidelined due to a low-grade hamstring injury picked up during the October international window. The setback occurred while the 27-year-old was representing the United States Men’s National Team in a friendly match against Australia on October 14 in Colorado. He was forced off the field in the 31st minute after feeling discomfort in his right leg. Milan’s medical staff later confirmed that the injury was mild but required careful management.

Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

Could Christian Pulisic return from injury this weekend against Roma? Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri drops new comeback date hint

When will Pulisic return?

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri provided an update in his pre-match press conference, ruling out any possibility of Pulisic featuring against Atalanta or Roma in the coming days. “Absolutely not against Roma,” Allegri said when asked about a possible early return. “We hope to have him on the bench against Parma.”

That timeline suggests that Pulisic will miss at least 10 more days of action, sitting out the club’s next fixtures against Atalanta and Roma, before potentially returning for the Parma clash on November 8, just before the international break.

According to Milannews.it, Milan is “prioritizing his long-term fitness rather than rushing him back.” The club’s medical staff reportedly advised Allegri to give the winger additional recovery time, especially with crucial fixtures ahead — including the Milan derby after the break.

pulisic usmnt injury

Christian Pulisic of the United States leaves the game after picking up an injury vs Australia.

How will Milan line up without Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Massimiliano Allegri's Atalanta strategy hinges on Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez

How will Milan line up without Christian Pulisic in Serie A? Massimiliano Allegri's Atalanta strategy hinges on Luka Modric and Santiago Gimenez

Tensions with USMNT

The situation has also created tension between Milan and the U.S. Soccer Federation. Reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that CEO Giorgio Furlani is in discussions with the American federation to prevent the winger from being called up for the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.

The reasoning is simple: the matches carry no competitive significance, and the Serie A giant wants to avoid the risk of another transatlantic trip that could delay Pulisic’s full recovery. The Rossoneri’s stance is that keeping him at Milanello through the break would benefit both club and country in the long run.

