Argentina coach Scaloni jokes about Messi’s 2026 World Cup chances: ‘I won’t cry this time’

With just over two months to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, doubts about Lionel Messi’s participation remain a major topic in Argentina. Now, head coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken about the situation.

“I’ll do everything possible to make sure he’s there,” Scaloni said at Thursday’s press conference when asked about Messi and his chances of playing in the next World Cup. “I believe that, for the good of soccer, he should be there. All Argentines want to see him, and so does the world.”

A journalist then pointed out that, regardless of what happens, Scaloni will be the last coach to manage Messi at a World Cup—whether it ends up being Qatar 2022 or North America 2026. “I won’t cry this time,” Scaloni said with a smile, referencing previous occasions when he became emotional speaking about his relationship with Messi. “Hopefully I’ll be his coach at this one, his last World Cup. That’s what we all want.”

Finally, Lionel Scaloni spoke about the factors the Inter Miami forward will consider when deciding whether to be part of Argentina’s 26-man squad: “It will be up to him. His mindset, his mental state, his physical condition. Then we’ll see if he’s able to play every match. He has earned the right to decide—we’re in no rush.”

Tweet placeholder

Scaloni warns Argentina players ahead of the World Cup

At the same press conference, Lionel Scaloni discussed the composition of the 26-man squad for the World Cup. He made it clear he will not limit himself to the players called up for the March FIFA break, as injured absentees such as Giovani Lo Celso, Lisandro Martinez, and Lautaro Martinez could return, along with others who have not yet been involved.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi among 21 players reportedly confirmed by Scaloni for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

“For now, it’s this group, but we’re open to looking at other players… It will all depend on their physical and sporting condition,” the coach said. He also emphasized that even members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad could be left out if necessary to build the best possible team.

“Unfortunately, the players who helped us win—we’re grateful to them—but we need to win another World Cup, and we need players who are in top condition,” Scaloni warned. “It’s important that they arrive in the best possible shape in every aspect. Based on that, we’ll decide the squad.”

World Cup favorites, according to Scaloni

Argentina, as the reigning champions, are among the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. However, Scaloni believes the competition will be fierce. “You may think I’m calm, but I just appear that way. What’s coming will be very difficult,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No fewer than 10 teams can win the World Cup,” Scaloni added. “I might even be underestimating it, I have no doubt. There are at least 10 teams with top-level players, and the one that plays best—and has the right amount of luck—will win.”