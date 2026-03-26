Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Argentina coach Scaloni jokes about Messi’s 2026 World Cup chances: ‘I won’t cry this time’

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Argentina star Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni.
© Megan Briggs/Rodrigo Valle/Getty ImagesArgentina star Lionel Messi and coach Lionel Scaloni.

With just over two months to go until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, doubts about Lionel Messi’s participation remain a major topic in Argentina. Now, head coach Lionel Scaloni has spoken about the situation.

“I’ll do everything possible to make sure he’s there,Scaloni said at Thursday’s press conference when asked about Messi and his chances of playing in the next World Cup. “I believe that, for the good of soccer, he should be there. All Argentines want to see him, and so does the world.”

A journalist then pointed out that, regardless of what happens, Scaloni will be the last coach to manage Messi at a World Cup—whether it ends up being Qatar 2022 or North America 2026. “I won’t cry this time,” Scaloni said with a smile, referencing previous occasions when he became emotional speaking about his relationship with Messi. “Hopefully I’ll be his coach at this one, his last World Cup. That’s what we all want.”

Finally, Lionel Scaloni spoke about the factors the Inter Miami forward will consider when deciding whether to be part of Argentina’s 26-man squad: “It will be up to him. His mindset, his mental state, his physical condition. Then we’ll see if he’s able to play every match. He has earned the right to decide—we’re in no rush.”

Tweet placeholder

Scaloni warns Argentina players ahead of the World Cup

At the same press conference, Lionel Scaloni discussed the composition of the 26-man squad for the World Cup. He made it clear he will not limit himself to the players called up for the March FIFA break, as injured absentees such as Giovani Lo Celso, Lisandro Martinez, and Lautaro Martinez could return, along with others who have not yet been involved.

Advertisement
Lionel Messi among 21 players reportedly confirmed by Scaloni for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

see also

Lionel Messi among 21 players reportedly confirmed by Scaloni for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

“For now, it’s this group, but we’re open to looking at other players… It will all depend on their physical and sporting condition,” the coach said. He also emphasized that even members of the 2022 World Cup-winning squad could be left out if necessary to build the best possible team.

Unfortunately, the players who helped us win—we’re grateful to them—but we need to win another World Cup, and we need players who are in top condition,” Scaloni warned. “It’s important that they arrive in the best possible shape in every aspect. Based on that, we’ll decide the squad.”

World Cup favorites, according to Scaloni

Argentina, as the reigning champions, are among the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup. However, Scaloni believes the competition will be fierce. “You may think I’m calm, but I just appear that way. What’s coming will be very difficult,” he said.

Advertisement

No fewer than 10 teams can win the World Cup,” Scaloni added. “I might even be underestimating it, I have no doubt. There are at least 10 teams with top-level players, and the one that plays best—and has the right amount of luck—will win.”

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly working on two more friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina reportedly working on two more friendlies ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Lionel Messi's Argentina is reportedly working on arranging two more friendlies.

Lionel Messi among 21 players reportedly confirmed by Scaloni for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

Lionel Messi among 21 players reportedly confirmed by Scaloni for Argentina’s 2026 World Cup squad

Lionel Messi reportedly tops a list of 21 players already confirmed in Lionel Scaloni's Argentina squad for the 2026 World Cup.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta snubs Lionel Messi as greatest of all time, picking Johan Cruyff instead

Barcelona president Joan Laporta snubs Lionel Messi as greatest of all time, picking Johan Cruyff instead

Lionel Messi ranks among the most iconic figures in Barcelona's history and is widely considers the greatest soccer player of all time. However, president Joan Laporta surprised fans by choosing to overlook the Argentine and instead mentioned Johan Cruyff.

How to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

How to watch New Caledonia vs Jamaica match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup qualifiers

New Caledonia will face Jamaica in the Pathway 1 semifinal of the FIFA World Cup qualification inter-confederation play-offs. Here’s all the essential information, including kickoff times and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo