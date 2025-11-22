Coach Mascherano refuses to discuss Suarez’s role ahead of Inter Miami’s MLS playoff vs. Cincinnati: ‘It would be disrespectful’

After getting past Nashville SC in the first round, Inter Miami have reached the Major League Soccer playoffs semifinals for the first time. They will now face FC Cincinnati, and head coach Javier Mascherano was asked about what role Luis Suarez will play.

The Uruguayan forward missed Game 3 against Nashville after receiving an MLS suspension for a foul on an opposing player in the previous match. That forced Mascherano to include Mateo Silvetti in the starting lineup, and the Herons thrived with the new offensive setup.

Now, with Suarez ready to return, speculation has arisen over whether it’s best for Inter Miami to start him. Asked about this situation during Saturday’s press conference, Mascherano was decisive. “We’ve played 55 matches this season, of which I believe we’ve won 31, and most of those victories were with Luis on the field,” the coach said, according to reporter Jose Armando.

“Focusing on one player or another is not my style, nor the way I work,” Javier added, making it clear he would not publicly discuss whether Suarez should return to the team. “Besides, it would be disrespectful to Luis’s career and what he is as a player.”

Luis Suarez is available for Sunday’s game vs. FC Cincinnati.

How is Lionel Messi?

As always after an international break, attention turns to the physical condition of players who recently traveled to play with their national teams. One of them was Lionel Messi, who, like Rodrigo De Paul, played a friendly match for Argentina against Angola.

“In the case of Leo and Rodrigo, having played last Friday, they were already training with us on Monday, meaning they spent the whole week here. That is a big advantage for us,” Mascherano said. With that, even without explicitly confirming it, the coach indicated that both Argentine stars are in perfect condition for the clash against FC Cincinnati.

However, another player is in doubt ahead of the MLS playoffs semifinals. “Ian Fray took a hit during the match with Jamaica,” Mascherano revealed. “That’s why today he will train separately. We don’t want to take any risks, and tomorrow we’ll make a decision based on how he feels.”

Mascherano analyzes the match vs. Cincinnati

While he did not provide details on the lineup or game plan for facing FC Cincinnati, Mascherano explained his approach to the match. “No two games are the same. Cincinnati is not Nashville; they play differently,” he said, implying there could be changes from the previous match.

“As a coach, I’ll make decisions based on what I believe the game requires,” Mascherano added. “The team needs everyone to keep advancing. We’ve had a long week to train, and we’ve been able to work effectively.”