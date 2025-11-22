Inter Miami star Jordi Alba spills Lionel Messi’s honest Barcelona departure reaction with five-word claim

The bond between Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba has stretched across continents, trophies, heartbreaks, and new beginnings. Now reunited at Inter Miami, the duo continues to share the field in a different shade of pink, far from the Catalan nights that shaped their legacy. But this week, Alba opened up about Messi’s emotional departure from Barcelona, introducing a stunning five-word claim that offers new insight into a moment that changed soccer history.

Messi’s exit in the summer of 2021 remains one of the sport’s most seismic departures. After more than 20 years at Barcelona and over 17 professional seasons, the club’s financial collapse forced the end of an era. The man who delivered 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns, and 672 goals in 778 appearances was told he could not continue — even after agreeing to a substantial pay cut.

The Blaugrana’s economic downfall, tied to La Liga’s strict salary cap, made his registration impossible. As the club’s president, Joan Laporta, confirmed at the time, “It is impossible for us to keep Messi due to La Liga regulations and our economic situation.” The outcome left players, fans, and Messi himself stunned.

The farewell press conference that followed was raw and unforgettable. Messi, wiping away tears, reflected on everything the club had meant to him: “I never imagined this moment, leaving my home. Barcelona has been my everything.”

But the emotional storm did not end there. Messi later told Sport that his intention had always been to retire at Camp Nou: “We have been through so much together… It’s my home, my house, my people. I would have liked to have developed my whole career without having to go to another club.” When his move to Paris Saint-Germain soon followed, it became clear that no chapter could replace the one that ended too abruptly.

What did Jordi Alba say?

As Messi prepares to continue at Inter Miami until 2028, Jordi Alba is nearing the end of his own career. Their upcoming MLS Cup conference semifinal could be Alba’s last match before retirement. And in a revealing interview with Diario AS, the Spanish defender shared what Messi truly felt about leaving Barcelona — here, finally, the five-word claim from the introduction comes to light.

“He didn’t like his departure,” Alba revealed bluntly, before adding that Messi still hopes for the tribute he never received: “Leo wants a tribute, and I hope it happens. He deserves it, and I think it will.” The veteran full-back went further, praising Messi’s enduring drive: “I see him with even more competitive drive. He seems very happy here.”

