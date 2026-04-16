Christian Pulisic could be affected as Milan’s UEFA Champions League hopes hang in the balance: What failure to qualify would mean for USMNT star

The mood around Christian Pulisic has shifted dramatically in recent months, with uncertainty beginning to cloud what once looked like a defining season at Milan. As the club enters a crucial stretch, questions are growing about how the American forward could be impacted by what lies ahead. What initially seemed like a temporary dip in form now carries wider implications, both for the team and for players like Pulisic who once looked untouchable in the lineup.

The American’s campaign has unfolded in two completely different chapters, each telling its own story. Between August and December, he scored eight goals and provided two assists, establishing himself as one of the club’s most reliable attacking threats.

Since the start of 2026, however, the numbers have taken a sharp downturn. He has failed to score a single goal this year, registering just one assist in 14 appearances, a drought that has mirrored Milan’s own struggles. His last goal came in late December against Hellas Verona, a moment that now feels distant.

What followed was a combination of reduced efficiency and a brief injury setback that disrupted his rhythm at a critical time. Milan’s broader situation has intensified the spotlight on Pulisic. Just weeks ago, the club appeared on track for a strong finish, but a series of poor results has left the Rossoneri’s position increasingly fragile.

Serie A standings after Matchday 32

A heavy defeat to Udinese exposed deeper issues, and the race for a top-four finish has tightened significantly. With only six matches remaining, every point carries enormous weight for the club’s future. “The Champions League quota is around 73 points,” Allegri warned, underlining the challenge ahead. Milan now finds itself chasing that target under mounting pressure, with little room for further mistakes.

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What would happen if Milan misses out?

Missing the top four would trigger wider consequences across the squad. As per Calciomercato, contract renewal talks across the squad have already been put on hold, affecting several key players.

More importantly for Pulisic, there is a growing possibility that players could be put on the market if the club misses out on the Champions League. Financial consequences play a major role in this scenario, as participation in the competition brings in significant revenue.

Milan already felt the impact of missing out on approximately $65 million to $75 million in Champions League income this season, which contributed to key departures in the squad, including Theo Hernandez, Malick Thiaw, and Tijjani Reijnders. Without that financial boost again, difficult decisions could follow.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates

How it directly affects Pulisic

For Pulisic, the stakes could hardly be higher, the report goes on to add. His form, combined with the club’s results, may determine whether he remains a central figure or becomes part of a wider reshuffle.

Interest from abroad and his reputation as a high-profile international player make him a valuable asset in the transfer market. If Milan is forced to balance finances, players in his position could attract attention from clubs willing to invest.

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At the same time, a strong finish to the season could completely change the narrative. A return to form, especially in the final six decisive matches, would reinforce his importance and potentially secure his long-term place in the project.