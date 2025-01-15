Jurgen Klopp, now serving as Red Bull’s head of global soccer, made headlines with a remark that could ignite fresh tensions between Liverpool and Manchester City. Klopp’s comment, delivered with his signature humor, is sure to intrigue fans and rivals alike while potentially striking a nerve with Manchester City and their manager, Pep Guardiola.

Having guided Liverpool to two agonizingly close second-place finishes behind Guardiola’s City in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 seasons, the experienced tactician has often found himself at the center of one of the Premier League’s fiercest rivalries.

In February 2023, Manchester City was referred to an independent commission by the Premier League over 115 alleged financial rule breaches spanning the years 2009 to 2018. The charges include accusations of failing to provide accurate financial information and compliance irregularities. Although the Citizens have vehemently denied the allegations, the ongoing case has sparked widespread speculation about potential outcomes, ranging from fines and relegation to the revocation of league titles.

Speaking at his first public appearance since assuming his new role at Red Bull, the German was asked how he would react if Manchester City were found guilty and stripped of their titles. His response was both humorous and provocative, hinting at what he might do if justice swings in the Reds’ favor.

What did Jurgen Klopp say?

The former Liverpool manager didn’t mince words when he shared his hypothetical plan for such a scenario. “We had this discussion when I left,” Klopp said. “I haven’t spent a lot of time in Mallorca because I’m always flying around. But if it happens, I told everyone who wanted to come: ‘Just book a flight to Mallorca. I’ll buy the beer! We’d have our own parade in my garden.’”

This lighthearted remark hints at the 57-year-old’s enduring connection to Liverpool and the frustration his team endured in narrowly missing out on two Premier League titles to a City side that has since faced scrutiny over its financial practices.

During Klopp’s nine-year tenure at Anfield, the club finished second to City twice, losing by a single point in both seasons. In 2018-19, Liverpool amassed an impressive 97 points, only to be edged out by City’s 98. Similarly, in 2021-22, Liverpool fell short despite a strong finish, as City clinched the title by a mere point once again.

Should the independent commission rule against Manchester City and strip them of these titles, Klopp’s Liverpool could retroactively claim them—a possibility that excites some fans but remains contentious.