AC Milan’s coaching bench may soon witness a shakeup, as pressure mounts on current manager Paulo Fonseca following a disappointing run of results. Though the club’s management has publicly reiterated their support for Fonseca, speculation about potential replacements is intensifying, with intriguing names emerging in the mix. One of them, a seasoned manager with a history of handling superstar players like Cristiano Ronaldo, could soon reunite with another star-studded roster, including Christian Pulisic, should the Portuguese fail to turn things around.

Paulo Fonseca’s tenure at AC Milan has been under scrutiny for weeks, with recent poor performances amplifying concerns. While he has been commended for his honesty and efforts to demand the best from his players, inconsistent results and tensions within the squad have raised doubts about his suitability to guide the team toward its ambitions.

Italian journalist Graziano Campi commented on the situation during the Ti Amo Calciomercato program, suggesting that the manager’s relationship with his players is strained. “Fonseca’s outburst makes me say that the rift between the coach and the players continues to exist,” he noted.

The Rossoneri’s recent struggles in Serie A, coupled with the coach’s decision to publicly criticize certain players after the Champions League win against Red Star, have only fueled the perception of discord within the team. With a top-four finish being the minimum expectation, the club’s management is closely monitoring the situation.

Familiar face and proven leader

Among the names linked to AC Milan is none other than Massimiliano Allegri, who previously managed the club during their Scudetto-winning season in 2010-11. Allegri’s reputation as a skilled tactician and a manager adept at handling big-name players has made him an attractive candidate for Milan’s leadership.

What’s more, Sky Italia‘s Manuele Baiocchini has mentioned the 57-year-old boss as a potential replacement for Fonseca. “At the moment, there has been no contact of any kind,” Baiocchini explained. “But if the situation worsens with Fonseca – perhaps with a bad result on Friday – that could change.”

A return to San Siro would mark Allegri’s second stint at the club, where he enjoyed significant success, including a Scudetto and Italian Super Cup. His ability to navigate challenging dynamics within a squad, as demonstrated during his time managing Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus, positions him as a strong contender to guide AC Milan back to stability and success.

Turbulent times at San Siro

The next few days could be critical for Fonseca, with Milan set to face Hellas Verona in a high-stakes clash. A poor result could intensify calls for change, particularly with Allegri reportedly eager to return to coaching in Italy. Campi even claimed that Allegri had already had informal contact with “people at AC Milan” regarding the possibility of taking over.

Adding to the pressure is the fact that Milan’s current instability coincides with the club’s 125th-anniversary celebrations. Instead of exuding confidence, the team is grappling with a sense of crisis that stems from more than just on-field results.