Paris Saint-Germain’s dramatic 4-2 victory over Monaco in Ligue 1 was overshadowed by a shocking injury to their goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian shot-stopper was forced off the pitch still early in the game following a studs-up collision with Monaco’s Wilfried Singo that left Donnarumma with a deep cut near his right eye. The incident has sparked widespread debate over the referee’s decision not to show a red card to Singo, raising questions about consistency in officiating.

The unfortunate contact occurred in the 17th minute when the 25-year-old shot-stopper rushed off his line to challenge Singo, who was advancing toward the goal. As the two converged, the Monaco player attempted to leap over the PSG keeper but instead struck him in the face with his cleats. The impact left Donnarumma bleeding from a wound near his eye.

Achraf Hakimi immediately signaled to the Parisians’ bench that a substitution was necessary. Donnarumma received medical attention for three minutes on the pitch before walking off under his own power. Russian goalkeeper Matvey Safonov replaced him, making a quick debut at the Louis II Stadium. “The image is frightening,” PSG captain Marquinhos said after the match. “That there wasn’t a red card in such a situation is quite strong.”

Despite the severity of the collision, referee Francois Letexier chose not to issue a red card to Singo, who was already on a yellow. Letexier classified the incident as “reckless” but not “inconsiderate,” citing the IFAB’s Laws of the Game. According to L’Equipe, the main official judged that Singo’s actions did not “endanger the safety of an opponent” or “exceed the necessary use of force.”

This decision has drawn criticism from players and fans alike. Ligue 1 goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier expressed his frustration on social media, sharing an image of the incident with the caption, “No red?”

What did PSG and Monaco’s coaches say?

PSG manager Luis Enrique refrained from directly criticizing the referee. “These are always difficult decisions to judge, but there was no intention behind Donnarumma’s injury. Football is a contact sport, even if it was hard to see,” he told beIN Sports.

Meanwhile, Monaco’s coach, Adi Hutter, apologized for the incident but defended his player. “I apologize to Donnarumma, but such things happen in football. It was not intentional on Wilfried’s part; he was trying to jump over him,” he said.

Despite the injury, the Italian goalkeeper was seen in the stadium’s corridors at halftime, visibly upset and demanding an explanation from the referee. Letexier declined to comment when approached by the match broadcaster.