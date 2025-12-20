Christian Pulisic’s Milan won’t be Thiago Silva’s next destination: Massimiliano Allegri turns to two alternatives from Premier League and Bundesliga

The January transfer window is fast approaching, and at San Siro the sense of urgency is unmistakable. Christian Pulisic and his teammates have been asked to carry Milan through a demanding season, yet recent results have exposed structural weaknesses that go far beyond individual form. After another painful setback, the club’s direction in the market has become a major talking point—especially regarding defence. For weeks, the conversation revolved around whether Thiago Silva could deliver one last, emotional chapter in red and black. With Massimiliano Allegri openly concerned about depth at the back, nostalgia briefly collided with necessity.

But behind the scenes, Milan’s hierarchy has already made a different calculation—one that shifts the focus away from sentiment and toward sustainability. And with that, two new names have quietly moved to the front of the queue.

The Rossoneri’s Italian Super Cup semi-final defeat to Napoli did more than end a trophy dream. It highlighted deep structural flaws in their defensive rotation. Injuries and suspensions have forced Allegri to rely heavily on a narrow group of centre-backs, and when changes were required, the drop-off was stark.

For a club with Serie A title ambitions and UEFA Champions League spot expectations, that margin for error is unacceptable. Allegri has not publicly demanded reinforcements, but his stance has been clear: Milan needs an experienced defender capable of stepping into multiple roles immediately.

The temptation of a romantic return

In that context, the idea of Thiago Silva returning to Milan gained traction almost instantly. The Brazilian legend is a familiar face at San Siro, a former title-winner whose leadership and positional intelligence once defined the club’s defensive identity. Reports suggested the Italian tactician was open to the move, and that Silva himself would welcome a short-term return to Europe after leaving Fluminense. Yet the romance of the idea quickly collided with reality.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the speculation never reflected concrete negotiations. “Thiago Silva will not play in Italy, I can tell you this with absolute certainty. From what I know, Thiago Silva will join a European club, and he already has in mind which one.” Behind the scenes, Milan’s management reached the same conclusion, SportMediaset adds. At 41 years old, Silva was seen as a short-term solution with long-term risk, particularly in a league as physically demanding as Serie A.

Thiago Silva of Fluminense

Once the Brazilian was ruled out, the focus shifted decisively. Allegri still wants experience, but not at the cost of continuity. Milan’s leadership agreed that the next defender must offer durability, versatility, and resale logic, even if the deal is only a medium-term fix. That internal decision effectively closed the door on Silva—and opened it to two alternatives operating in very different contexts.

Two alternative options emerge

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the first target comes from the Bundesliga, where Niklas Sule finds himself at a crossroads with Borussia Dortmund. The German international has fallen down the pecking order, starting only sporadically this season, and his contract is set to expire in the summer.

From Milan’s perspective, Sule represents proven top-level experience, physical dominance, and familiarity with high-pressure environments. However, the obstacles are significant. His current salary—around $7-$8.2 million per year—far exceeds the club’s wage structure. Even with a pay cut, the deal would stretch the Rossoneri’s financial framework. Still, the appeal is obvious: a Champions League–tested defender entering his prime years, rather than exiting them.

The second name on Allegri’s list comes from the Premier League, where Milan’s long-standing relationship with Chelsea could once again prove useful. The Rossoneri are monitoring Axel Disasi, a defender who has struggled for consistent minutes in London despite his strong physical profile and tactical flexibility.

The Frenchman fits several of the Serie A giant’s criteria. He is capable of playing both as a centre-back and in a wider role, comfortable in different systems, and still young enough to retain long-term value. Crucially, Chelsea’s openness to loan or structured deals makes negotiations more realistic. There were already discussions during the summer. January could finally provide the right conditions.

