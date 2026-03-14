Christian Pulisic’s Milan role safe despite 2026 struggles as Massimiliano Allegri stands firm, the real reason revealed

At Milan, patience has become the defining approach toward Christian Pulisic during a challenging stretch of the 2026 season. Despite the American forward’s ongoing struggle to rediscover his scoring touch, manager Massimiliano Allegri continues to trust him as a central figure in the team’s attack.

The decision might appear surprising at first glance. After all, Pulisic has yet to score a goal in 2026 and has endured a frustrating run that has tested both his confidence and consistency. Yet Allegri’s faith has not wavered, keeping the winger in the starting lineup alongside key attacking partners. Behind that loyalty lies one specific factor that has quietly reassured the Milan coaching staff and convinced them that better performances and goals are on the horizon.

The opening months of 2026 have not been easy for the American international. Pulisic’s last goal came on December 28 against Hellas Verona, and since then, the winger has endured a prolonged drought in both goals and assists. For a player known for decisive contributions in attack, the absence of direct involvement in scoring has naturally drawn attention.

Part of the challenge has stemmed from minor physical issues earlier in the year, which disrupted his rhythm and limited his impact during several matches. Those setbacks made it harder for the winger to maintain the level of sharpness that defined his early performances with Milan. Even so, the club’s coaching staff and teammates have continued to support him. Allegri has repeatedly emphasized that the American’s quality remains unquestioned, and that temporary dips in form are part of a long season.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on prior a Serie A match

Encouraging signs in the Milan derby

One of the most telling examples of Pulisic’s gradual recovery came during the recent Derby della Madonnina against Inter Milan. While the winger did not score or provide an assist in the match, his performance offered several encouraging signals. He showed improved composure in possession, demonstrated greater sharpness in transitions, and played a key role in Milan’s pressing strategy.

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More importantly, the match suggested that Pulisic is physically returning to his best condition after earlier setbacks. That improvement has become the foundation of Allegri’s continued trust.

The key statistic behind Allegri’s faith

The most revealing detail emerged from the physical data recorded during the derby. In 84 minutes on the pitch, Pulisic covered more than 11 kilometers, making him one of the most active players in the match. The statistic may not appear glamorous compared to goals or assists, but for the Milan coaching staff, it carries enormous significance.

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The distance covered demonstrated that the winger’s fitness level has significantly improved, confirming that the physical problems that hampered him earlier in the season are now largely behind him.

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Beyond sheer effort, the work rate also had a tactical impact. Pulisic’s movement helped disrupt Inter’s build-up play, forcing mistakes and making it harder for the opposition to organize attacks from the back. For Allegri, this type of contribution is crucial in the modern tactical structure of the Rossoneri.

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The Milan manager has not hesitated to publicly back the American forward. Speaking about Pulisic’s condition, Allegri recently explained that the winger is steadily improving and contributing positively to the team. “Physically, he is doing much better. He had a good game in the derby. He’s constantly growing,” Allegri said when discussing Pulisic’s recent performances.