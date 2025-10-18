Trending topics:
Luka Modric’s next step after Milan and 2026 World Cup revealed: Could shocking Real Madrid return be on the cards?

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Luka Modric of Real Madrid celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2024.
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesLuka Modric of Real Madrid celebrates with the UEFA Champions League trophy in 2024.

There are a few soccer players whose careers defy time, whose elegance on the ball and leadership off it elevate entire clubs. Luka Modric has proven to be one of those rare figures. Having joined Milan at 39, the Croatian maestro has transformed the club’s midfield and spirit, breathing new life into a side that only a season earlier had finished eighth in Serie A.

Yet, as remarkable as his late-career renaissance has been, whispers from Spain suggest that Modric’s journey is far from over — and that his next chapter could take him back to the place where his legend was born.

From the moment Modric arrived, Massimiliano Allegri built his Milan around the Croatian’s mind and movement. Installed as a deep-lying playmaker, the veteran became the metronome of Allegri’s system, orchestrating play from the base of midfield. His positioning under the ball has made the Rossoneri’s build-up seamless, offering defenders constant passing options and dismantling pressing traps with simple yet intelligent movements.

Beyond tactics, Modric’s presence has reshaped the atmosphere at Milanello. The team’s performances have improved, but so has its belief. His arrival coincided with a surge in commercial success. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, sales of Milan shirts featuring Modric’s No.14 have surpassed those of Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic, especially the club’s striking yellow third kit. Simply put, Modric has brought prestige and purpose back to Milan, proving that even at 40, his artistry remains timeless.

Glorious past and a new chapter ahead?

Before arriving in Italy, Modric’s farewell to Real Madrid was emotional. During those years, he collected six Champions League titlesfive Club World Cups, and four La Liga crowns, becoming one of the club’s most decorated players.

But now, as reports from Spain suggest, the 40-year-old superstar may soon reunite with Los Blancos — though not as a player. According to Defensa Central, the Croatian has already accepted an offer from Florentino Perez to return after his retirement, possibly as a coach or club ambassador.

The plan, reportedly, is for Modric to take a one-year sabbatical after his Milan career ends, whether that’s next year or in 2027, to spend time with his family. Afterward, he intends to complete UEFA coaching courses and begin working with Madrid’s youth academy, fulfilling a dream he’s quietly nurtured for years.

modric ballon d&#039;or

Luka Modric of Real Madrid presents his Ballon d’Or Trophy to the crowd.

Still focused on the present

Despite planning his future, Modric remains fully focused on Milan and on one final international goal — the 2026 World Cup, where he hopes to lead Croatia one last time. His physical condition remains extraordinary, and both he and the Rossoneri are reportedly open to extending his current deal, which runs until June 2026, with an option for an additional year.

At this stage of his career, the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner has nothing left to prove — yet he continues to redefine what greatness looks like in soccer. From commanding the Bernabeu to mastering San Siro, his influence stretches beyond the field, touching every player and supporter who witnesses his craft.

