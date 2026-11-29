Christian Pulisic could have another important part to play as Milan prepares for a difficult away test against Cagliari on Monday. Ruben Amorim’s side arrives in Sardinia with confidence growing after a remarkable midweek comeback, but the manager will have several selection decisions to make before the Serie A encounter.

The Rossoneri have won four consecutive matches across all competitions and are beginning to look increasingly comfortable under their Portuguese coach. With several first-team players unavailable, however, maintaining that momentum will require careful decisions from Amorim.

Milan travels to the Unipol Domus on November 30 after recovering from a two-goal deficit to defeat Olympiacos 4-2 in the Europa League. The victory revived the club’s European campaign and followed three consecutive Serie A wins against Inter, Genoa and Frosinone.

The comeback also demonstrated the attacking potential Amorim has brought to the team. Milan has scored 28 league goals in its first 12 matches, ten more than at the same stage last season, and has already reached 53% of its entire 2025-26 league scoring total. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the difference is particularly noticeable in the team’s attacking approach under the Portuguese tactician.

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Amorim faces several selection problems

Despite the positive results, Milan will travel to Sardinia without several important players. Luka Modric, Strahinja Pavlovic, Matteo Gabbia, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Alexis Saelemaekers, Samuel Chukwueze and Pietro Terracciano are among those expected to miss the match.

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Francesco Camarda is the only player from the group previously absent against Olympiacos who has returned to availability. Goncalo Ramos also had concerns after picking up a knock in Greece, but the pain has reportedly subsided, and he is expected to be available.

Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira of AC Milan

Fikayo Tomori is in line for a starting opportunity after impressing when introduced against Olympiacos. He is expected to partner Koni De Winter in central defence, while Sankhoun Diawara could move to left-back and Pervis Estupiñán drop to the bench.

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Will Pulisic start against Cagliari?

The biggest selection development concerns Christian Pulisic, who is expected to start on the left flank against Cagliari, with the freedom to move inside and support the attack. Diego Moreira is tipped to operate on the opposite side, while Adrien Rabiot should take up a more advanced position behind Ramos.

Yunus Musah and Ardon Jashari are expected to form the midfield partnership, allowing Rabiot to contribute further forward. Omari Hutchinson and Alphadjo Cisse could then provide Amorim with attacking alternatives from the bench.

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Pulisic’s expected inclusion is supported by his outstanding form this season. Gazzetta dello Sport adds that the team has remained unbeaten in the seven league matches he has started, recording six wins and one draw, while the American has scored in each of his last four starts.

Amorim has already made clear how much he values the forward’s contribution, saying: “Pulisic is perhaps the one player we cannot replace. The movement he brings between the lines, we simply don’t have another Pulisic. I don’t like speaking about individuals, but I think everyone can see this.”

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan.

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The 28-year-old American has responded with goals against Frosinone and Olympiacos, including an important contribution to Milan’s comeback in Greece. His effectiveness has also improved considerably since arriving at the club, with his scoring rate now standing at one goal every 205 minutes, compared with 308 minutes at Chelsea and 394 at Borussia Dortmund.