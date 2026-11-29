Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Leon on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Leon WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:00pm ET / 7:00pm PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE TUDN USA, TUDN.com, TUDN App, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Cruz Azul host Leon in the quarterfinals on Sunday, November 29, just days after beating this same opponent 4-0 on November 27. That result snapped back into form following a 0-1 loss to Guadalajara on November 22, and it came on the back of a 3-2 win over Tigres on November 8 that showed they can grind out tighter games too. The lopsided scoreline against Leon gives them a strong platform heading into this playoff meeting, and they will look to carry that momentum straight into the quarterfinals.

Leon arrive in rough shape after that 0-4 defeat to Cruz Azul on November 27, a result that undid some of the good work from a 2-1 win over Santos Laguna on November 21. Before that they drew 1-1 with Guadalajara on November 9, so the form line has been mixed over the last few weeks. Now they have to regroup quickly and face the same opponent again, this time with a spot in the playoffs on the line. Leon will need a sharper performance than their last outing if they are to turn this quarterfinal around.

Cruz Azul vs Leon: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Leon vs. Cruz Azul 0-4 November 27, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 November 2, 2026 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-1 January 11, 2026 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 4-1 July 27, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 May 12, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 May 9, 2025 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 2-1 April 16, 2025 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 1-2 September 15, 2024 Liga MX Leon vs. Cruz Azul 2-3 February 22, 2024 Liga MX Cruz Azul vs. Leon 1-0 October 28, 2023 Liga MX

All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Atlas vs. Toluca Saturday, November 28, 2026 8:00 PM Club America vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:10 PM Chivas vs. Pachuca Sunday, November 29, 2026 8:07 PM Cruz Azul vs. Leon Sunday, November 29, 2026 10:00 PM

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More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Leon and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

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DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary