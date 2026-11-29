Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated another historic achievement with Al-Nassr after the Saudi Arabian club reached a remarkable milestone that underlines its attacking consistency. The Portuguese forward played a major role throughout the journey, which has stretched across several seasons and placed his team among the most prolific sides in soccer history.

The achievement arrived during a narrow victory over Al-Hazm, with one goal proving enough to secure three points and give Al-Nassr another reason to celebrate. Ronaldo subsequently took to social media to share his reaction, highlighting the collective effort behind the landmark.

Al-Nassr defeated Al-Hazm 1-0 in the 13th round of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League, with Samu Costa scoring the decisive goal. The Portuguese captain started alongside compatriot Joao Felix, while Costa delivered the moment that settled the contest.

Costa found the net in the 25th minute, with VAR confirming the goal shortly afterwards. His strike proved particularly significant because it secured more than three points, adding another chapter to an extraordinary period of consistency for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

The result also strengthened Al-Nassr’s position in the title race, keeping the club level on points with league leaders Al-Qadsiah. With the Saudi Pro League campaign continuing to develop, every victory could prove important in the battle for the championship.

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Ronaldo continues to influence Al-Nassr’s attacking success

Ronaldo has remained central to Al-Nassr’s attacking output since arriving in Saudi Arabia at the start of 2023. His goalscoring influence has continued throughout the current campaign, while his partnership with players such as Joao Felix and Sadio Mane has helped provide the team with several attacking options. The 41-year-old has also continued his pursuit of 1,000 career goals, with his performances in the Saudi Pro League contributing significantly to that ambition.

His involvement in Al-Nassr’s latest achievement further demonstrates the impact he has had during his time at the club. However, the milestone was built through contributions from the entire squad, with different players finding the net across a lengthy sequence of league fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr.

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Al-Nassr makes history with unprecedented streak

Al-Nassr became the first team in Saudi Pro League history to score in 100 consecutive league matches after Costa’s goal against Al-Hazm. According to Opta, no other club in the competition had previously reached that figure, making the achievement a landmark moment for Saudi soccer.

The run began on December 8, 2023, with a 4-1 victory over Al-Riyadh. Ronaldo opened the scoring in that match in the 31st minute, while Otavio and Anderson Talisca, who scored twice, completed the victory.

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Al-Nassr’s previous league match had been a 3-0 defeat against Al-Hilal, making the Al-Riyadh encounter the starting point of the uninterrupted scoring sequence. Almost three years later, Costa’s strike against Al-Hazm brought the run to 100 matches.

The achievement also surpassed the previous benchmark of 93 consecutive league games with at least one goal, a record associated with River Plate and Benfica. Ronaldo contributed 81 goals during Al-Nassr’s 100-game sequence, underlining his importance to the team’s remarkable attacking consistency.

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Ronaldo shares his pride after historic achievement

Following the victory over Al-Hazm, Ronaldo celebrated the milestone on Instagram, while making sure to acknowledge the collective effort behind it. The Portuguese forward wrote: “Great win and 100 league games in a row scoring as a team. Proud to be part of this.”

His message reflected the significance of an achievement that has involved several players, managers and seasons. Although Ronaldo has supplied 81 goals throughout the run, Al-Nassr’s ability to maintain the streak has depended on contributions from across the squad.

The record now stands at 100 consecutive Saudi Pro League matches with at least one goal, and Al-Nassr will have the opportunity to extend it in their next league fixture against Al-Qadsiah. Every additional match without a blank will take the club further beyond a milestone that no other team has reached.

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