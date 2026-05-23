Christian Pulisic’s status for key final Serie A fixture vs Cagliari emerges as Milan’s new kit adds intrigue to USMNT star’s future

The final night of the Serie A season is shaping up to be one of the most important evenings in recent Milan history, with Christian Pulisic and the Rossoneri entering a decisive showdown against Cagliari knowing that Champions League qualification remains on the line. At the same time, another development surrounding the club has sparked fresh discussion about the American star’s long-term future in Italy.

San Siro is expected to be packed for the occasion, with more than 70,000 supporters anticipated for a match that could determine the club’s direction heading into the summer. Milan sits in a strong position in the race for Europe, yet there is still little margin for error after a turbulent second half of the campaign.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side arrives at the final fixture knowing that victory would secure a return to the Champions League after weeks of pressure and uncertainty. Recent results have kept the Rossoneri ahead of rivals Juventus and Como, but the job remains unfinished heading into the final 90 minutes.

They earned a crucial 2-1 victory against Genoa last weekend thanks to late goals from Christopher Nkunku and Zachary Athekame. That result ended a difficult run and restored belief inside the dressing room ahead of the season finale.

The coach is also reportedly fighting for his own future, despite growing suggestions that he could remain at the club next season. Napoli continues to monitor the situation closely, while Milan’s ownership prepares for major summer decisions depending on whether Champions League qualification is secured.

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Cagliari arrives with freedom and little pressure

Cagliari travels to San Siro already safe from relegation after defeating Torino in the previous round. Fabio Pisacane’s side, therefore, enters the match without the burden of survival hanging over it, which could make the Sardinian club a dangerous opponent.

Historically, however, Milan has dominated this fixture. The Rossoneri have lost only one of their last 41 Serie A meetings against Cagliari, while the visitor has not won at San Siro in the league since 1997.

Christian Pulisic of Milan in action against Cagliari

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Despite the statistics, Allegri has repeatedly warned his squad against complacency. Milan’s recent struggles at home, including defeats in two of its last three league matches at San Siro, have shown how fragile the team can become under pressure.

Pulisic’s status finally becomes clear

Amid growing speculation over his future, the biggest revelation ahead of the match concerns Pulisic’s role for the decisive encounter. Reports indicate that the United States international is expected to begin the match on the bench, with Allegri leaning toward a forward partnership involving Nkunku alongside either Santiago Gimenez or Niclas Fullkrug.

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That decision comes after a difficult second half of the season for the American star. After a brilliant opening stretch in which he delivered goals in major matches and regularly carried the attack, Pulisic’s form dipped significantly after January.

Still, there are signs that the Serie A giant continues to view Pulisic as a major figure for the future. The club recently unveiled its new 2026-27 home kit with the American placed front and center during the promotional campaign.

That development quickly drew attention online because of recent rumors linking him with a return to the Premier League. While kit launches do not guarantee a player will remain, many supporters interpreted the decision as a strong indication that Milan still sees Pulisic as central to the project moving forward.

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