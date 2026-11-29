Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr have given their Saudi Pro League rivals another reason to pay attention after grinding out a narrow victory over Al-Hazem. Ange Postecoglou’s side continues to build momentum under its new manager, although the latest result has also brought comparisons with the campaign that delivered domestic success last season.

The Portuguese forward played the full 90 minutes on Saturday, as Al-Nassr secured three important points. With the title race becoming increasingly competitive, the club’s progress after 13 rounds offers an interesting indication of how Postecoglou’s first season is developing.

The Knight of Najd defeated Al-Hazem 1-0 in Matchday 13, with Samu Costa scoring the decisive goal in the 25th minute. Joao Felix played a key role in the move, sending a low cross into the penalty area that goalkeeper Jindřich Stanek could only parry into the Portuguese midfielder’s path.

Costa made no mistake with the rebound, although the goal required a VAR review before it was confirmed. Ronaldo also came close to scoring earlier, rattling the crossbar after receiving an excellent through ball from Felix in the 20th minute.

The result followed a difficult return from the international break for Postecoglou‘s team. Al-Nassr had lost 3-1 to Al-Ahli before recovering with a 2-1 AFC Champions League Elite victory over Al-Sadd, making the win against Al-Hazem its second success in three matches.

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Ronaldo and Postecoglou face demanding title race

Although Al-Nassr controlled much of the contest against Al-Hazem, the narrow scoreline highlighted the challenges facing Postecoglou as he attempts to defend the club’s league title. The Australian replaced Jorge Jesus in July 2026 after the Portuguese manager guided Al-Nassr to the championship last season.

Ronaldo remains central to the attacking project, while Felix, Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman and Angelo Gabriel provide additional options going forward. However, some supporters have called for improvements in the wide areas and greater depth on the bench, particularly with domestic and continental commitments placing demands on the squad.

Ange Postecoglou team Manager of Al Nassr and Cristiano Ronaldo

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The next league fixture will provide another significant test, as Al-Nassr is scheduled to face Al-Qadsiah on December 4. Brendan Rodgers’ side has beaten the Riyadh club in every league meeting since earning promotion in 2024, adding further importance to the encounter.

Al-Nassr repeats title-winning start under Jorge Jesus

The victory over Al-Hazem has brought an intriguing comparison with Al-Nassr’s previous title-winning campaign. After 13 rounds of the 2026-27 Saudi Pro League, the club has collected 31 points, which is exactly the same total reported at the corresponding stage of last season. Despite the managerial change, the defending champions have maintained a similar points return through the opening 13 league fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

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However, matching the previous season’s tally does not necessarily mean the two campaigns are following the same trajectory. Al-Nassr is currently involved in a particularly competitive title race, with Al-Qadsiah also on 31 points and Al-Hilal close behind on 30, while the latter has two games in hand.

Postecoglou has introduced a more aggressive, attacking approach since taking charge, and Al-Nassr remains dangerous going forward. Nevertheless, the team has experienced some difficult moments defensively, with tighter victories raising questions about whether its current squad has enough depth to sustain a challenge across multiple competitions.