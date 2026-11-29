Lionel Messi’s departure from international soccer has opened an important debate within Argentina, with Lautaro Martinez and Nico Paz among the names linked to one of the country’s most prestigious shirts. The Inter captain has now made his position clear, adding another layer to the discussion over who should carry the legacy of the number previously worn by Diego Maradona and Messi.

The decision will ultimately belong to Lionel Scaloni, who must consider both the experience of Argentina’s established stars and the potential of its emerging generation. With the next squad announcement approaching, the competition for the iconic shirt is already attracting considerable attention.

Messi’s international retirement has brought an end to an era for Argentina, leaving the No. 10 shirt without its most recent owner. The forward spent much of his international career wearing the number, following in the footsteps of Maradona, whose legacy made it one of the most recognizable shirts in world soccer.

Finding a successor will therefore carry considerable symbolic importance for Scaloni and the national team. Although La Albiceleste has several talented players capable of wearing the number, whoever receives it will inevitably face comparisons with two of the greatest players in the country’s history.

Lionel Messi of Argentina wearing the captain armband. (Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

The debate has also placed Como midfielder Nico Paz in the spotlight. The young Argentine has emerged as a potential long-term option, with some reports suggesting he could become an important figure in the next generation following the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s departure.

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Why Martinez believes he deserves Argentina’s No. 10

Martinez has also emerged as a serious candidate, particularly given his importance to Argentina’s recent successes. The Inter captain already wears the No. 10 shirt at club level and has established himself as one of Scaloni’s most trusted attacking players.

Lautaro Martinez #22 of Argentina.

The striker addressed the possibility after the Nerazzurri’s 4-0 victory over Genoa, in which he also found the net. His comments made it clear that he would welcome the opportunity to take responsibility for Argentina’s historic shirt.

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Martinez openly admitted that he would love to inherit the number, highlighting the connection between its previous owners and the history of Argentine soccer. Speaking about Maradona and Messi, the forward explained why wearing the shirt would mean so much to him. “It’s a very important number. Diego wore it, and so did Leo, who is the greatest player in the history of soccer. I shared so many beautiful moments with him,” he said.

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His admiration for Messi is particularly significant given their shared history with Argentina. The two forwards played key roles in the national team’s successes, including the 2022 World Cup and multiple Copa America titles, making Martinez one of the players most closely associated with the former captain’s international career.

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The Inter striker also acknowledged that nothing has been decided yet, suggesting that the next international break could provide some clarity. “But nothing has been decided yet, we don’t know anything. We’ll have to wait until March, when the next squad is announced, to see if anyone wears it. Of course, I would love to wear it.”

Lionel Messi and Lautaro Martinez of Argentina.

Nico Paz and Julian Alvarez remain in contention

The 29-year-old has a strong sporting case as well, having scored 42 goals for Argentina during the Scaloni era, making him the second-highest scorer under the current manager behind Messi. His experience, leadership, and achievements with the national team could make him a natural choice to take over the shirt.

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However, he is unlikely to be the only player considered for the role, with Nico Paz and Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez also mentioned as potential successors. Paz represents an opportunity to give the number to a younger player who could become a central figure in Argentina’s future, while Alvarez already has considerable international experience.

Lionel Messi of Argentina greeting teammate Nico Paz. (Daniel Jayo/Getty Images)

An anecdote from Messi’s farewell has added another interesting dimension to the discussion. According to comments from Paz’s uncle, Argentine designer Fabian Paz, Messi’s mother reportedly took the young midfielder’s hand during the occasion and told him: “You are my son’s successor.”

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