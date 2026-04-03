Christian Pulisic’s 2026 goal dry spell persists as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri sees the light at the end of the tunnel due to one key reason

Christian Pulisic remains without a goal in 2026, and it is this drought that has prompted Massimiliano Allegri to express growing confidence in him. The Milan coach has watched the American winger closely throughout a turbulent start to the year, one marked by near misses and rising scrutiny. Yet behind the scenes, a deeper reason for his optimism is beginning to emerge.

Pulisic’s struggles extend beyond club soccer, becoming a defining storyline of the March international break. The United States has stumbled in its World Cup preparations, and its marquee player has not found the net in eight straight national team matches.

Meanwhile, Milan’s attack has fluctuated, and the absence of goals from its once-prolific wide forward has become increasingly visible. Even so, the coach’s tone has remained unwavering. Allegri continues to speak publicly with reassurance, offering hints that he expects Pulisic’s fortunes to turn soon.

He has resisted the urge to make drastic tactical changes, choosing instead to trust the player who scored heavily during the first half of the season. There is a sense that the Rossoneri’s upcoming match against Napoli could define this stretch, just as the American’s goal and assist did in their earlier 2-1 victory.

Unusual drought for a player accustomed to delivering

The numbers outlining the situation are stark. Pulisic has now gone over 90 days without scoring for Milan, with his last goal arriving on December 28 against Verona. Internationally, he has not scored since a CONCACAF Nations League match on November 18, 2024, making this the longest scoreless stretch of his career.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After the recent 2-0 loss to Portugal, Pulisic addressed the situation frankly. “It’s frustrating, but I’m just going to stay positive. A lot of big things ahead, and I know I’m going to get to the other side,” he said. His optimism was echoed in earlier comments following the 5-2 defeat to Belgium, in which he admitted: “I’m disappointed, I have to capitalise on my chances. At certain times, I definitely expect to do better.”

The USMNT has felt the effects of his slump as well. Mauricio Pochettino pushed him into a central striker role, hoping to increase his involvement, but the goals still did not arrive. Missed chances — including an open volley and long-range attempt — only deepened the narrative of frustration.

Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States

Advertisement

Advertisement

The real reason behind Allegri’s confidence emerges

It is in this phase of uncertainty that Allegri’s perspective becomes clearer. The Milan coach has repeatedly pointed to the qualities that once made Pulisic decisive. “At this stage of the season, when quality and technique emerge, both he and Rafa will do well,” Allegri said, reinforcing his trust in the American.

What’s more, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests the experienced Italian manager believes in Pulisic’s technical quality and unpredictability. These traits, long admired at Milan and across Europe, form the backbone of the coach’s faith that the player will rediscover his scoring touch. They explain why the coach remains patient, even as form and confidence have dipped.

Pochettino expressed similar views during the international break. “He’ll get back to scoring because he has quality. Once he gets his first goal, he’ll start scoring freely again for Milan,” the US coach insisted. The belief from both managers fuels a narrative that the slump is temporary rather than structural.

Advertisement