Son Heung-min’s goal drought draws Messi-Ronaldo comparison from LAFC coach Dos Santos

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were cited as comparable examples to Son Heung-min by Los Angeles FC head coach Marc Dos Santos when he was asked about the struggles the South Korea forward has been facing recently.

Son has just one goal — a penalty in the Concacaf Champions Cup against Real Espana — so far in the 2026 season, including his appearances with the South Korea national team during the March international break.

However, the LAFC coach does not see it as a major issue and instead offered a tactical assessment of Son’s role within the team. “There’s his role with LAFC and his role with the national team that are kind of similar. He went from almost in his early career being a winger, to now being more central,” said Dos Santos during Thursday’s press conference, shared by the club on YouTube. “That happens a lot with players getting at a certain age, it’s normal.”

The coach then pointed to several examples. “You saw it even with Cristiano Ronaldo, playing more wide and now more central. You saw at some stage in his career with Gareth Bale,” Marc began. “You see it a lot with Messi, a lot in his big years in Barcelona drifting from the right side inside, and now being more central. And it’s happening the same with Sonny.”

LAFC coach Marc Dos Santos.

Following that explanation, a reporter asked Dos Santos whether that meant Son’s role had changed compared to last season — when he scored 12 goals in 13 matches. “He was a number 9 with us last year. He is a number 9 with us this year,” said the coach. “Nothing changes.”

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LAFC coach confident Son will return to scoring form

Beyond the tactical explanation, Dos Santos acknowledged that certain aspects of Son Heung-min’s performances differ from the version he showed last year: “I don’t think he’s a robot. He’s not a machine. He had a different and challenging preseason that nobody was expecting. And maybe things are coming slower and we have to manage it.”

In particular, he highlighted specific difficulties the South Korea forward is facing. “Last year, sometimes when he would beat a player, he would get the extra half yard to release the shot. And now it seems that a lot of shots are being blocked,” Marc said.

Still, the coach struck an optimistic tone looking ahead. “He wants to score, he wants to do well… I know that at the right moment, he’s going to be ready. I trust him, I know he performs well,” said Dos Santos. Son’s next opportunity to end his drought will come this Saturday, when LAFC host Orlando City.

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