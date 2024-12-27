Barcelona’s struggles to finalize the registration of $65M summer signing Dani Olmo have hit another roadblock. A court ruling has rejected the club’s latest application, leaving Olmo’s future uncertain. The midfielder could become a free agent, with Premier League clubs reportedly monitoring his situation closely.

On Friday, Judge Ignacio Fernandez de Senespleda, head of Barcelona’s Commercial Court No. 10, denied a precautionary measure that would have allowed Barcelona to register both Dani Olmo and Pau Victor. If the club fails to resolve the situation by December 31, Olmo could activate a release clause in his contract, walking away from the club without Barcelona receiving a transfer fee.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona has scheduled another hearing for Monday, December 30, in a Lower Court, filing a new lawsuit against La Liga. The club argues that the current registration regulations are invalid, as they are governed by an entity Barcelona considers incompetent: La Liga’s Delegate Commission.

Olmo was initially registered temporarily on August 27, filling the spot of injured defender Andreas Christensen under Article 77 of La Liga’s Budget Preparation Rules. However, with Christensen now fit to play, Barcelona must regularize Olmo’s contractual situation or risk losing him.

Barcelona’s plan B to register Olmo

One of Barcelona’s notable efforts to increase salary cap flexibility was their extended sponsorship deal with Nike until 2038, which could reportedly bring in €120M annually. However, even this move has not provided sufficient financial space to register both Olmo and Victor. As a result, the club is turning to its Plan B.

Barcelona has taken two key steps to generate additional funds. First, it has moved up the collection of membership fees, traditionally billed in January, to December this year. Second, the club is selling VIP seats at the revamped Spotify Camp Nou under a 20-year agreement. According to Sport, this initiative is expected to raise €120M, which could allow the registration of both players.

Premier League interest looms over Olmo

As the December 31 deadline looms, the possibility of Dani Olmo leaving Barcelona as a free agent is becoming increasingly real. Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal are closely monitoring the situation.

Rumors have intensified following Olmo’s agent Andy Bara’s announcement that he will spend the New Year in Manchester, hinting at potential talks with one of the city’s Premier League clubs.

Despite the financial uncertainty that surrounded Barcelona when Olmo joined, his decision was driven by an emotional connection to the club where he began his career. That bond remains a source of hope for fans wishing for his continuity. However, the prospect of six months without competitive play and strong interest from Premier League giants casts doubt over his future in Catalonia.