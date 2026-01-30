Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic to be joined by Premier League star as AC Milan reportedly eye French striker

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring against Hellas Verona.
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring against Hellas Verona.

AC Milan are enjoying a strong season in Serie A, battling Inter Milan for the top spot in the standings. However, club executives and head coach Massimiliano Allegri know that adding more talent will be necessary in the long term to further elevate stars such as Christian Pulisic. In that context, a Premier League striker has emerged as a key target.

“Jean Philippe Mateta has agreed personal terms with AC Milan, his favorite option,” Fabrizio Romano reported Friday in a post published on his official X account. Under this scenario, the only missing piece is an agreement between the clubs to complete the transfer.

AC Milan have advanced in talks with Crystal Palace for the summer but trying to complete the agreement now; if CPFC give their green light,” Romano wrote. “Talks underway.”

However, while the initial expectation pointed to a possible move ahead of next season, developments could accelerate. “Mateta has informed Crystal Palace board about his decision to join AC Milan. He wants AC Milan now, immediately even if initial agreement was for June 2026,” the report added.

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace.

Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace.

As a result, the English side made an important decision regarding the striker: leaving him out of the squad for Sunday’s Premier League match against Nottingham Forest. The move is aimed at protecting the French forward amid a potential transfer agreement to Italy.

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly pursue contract renewal of defensive star amid Premier League rumors

see also

Christian Pulisic’s AC Milan reportedly pursue contract renewal of defensive star amid Premier League rumors

Mateta could be a strong complement to Pulisic

Jean-Philippe Mateta has spent five years in England. He arrived in early 2021 from Germany’s Mainz 05 and has since delivered solid performances, totaling 56 goals in 186 matches across all competitions. This season has been particularly strong, with 10 goals and two assists in 34 appearances.

Those performances have caught Milan’s attention, as the club has long been searching for players capable of raising the overall level of the squad. The signings of Christopher Nkunku earlier in the season and, more recently, Niclas Fullkrug have not produced the expected results so far.

Looking ahead, the Italian giants hope to further strengthen their attack by building around Christian Pulisic, who has delivered the best performances of his professional career this season despite ongoing fitness issues. If they can also add a top-level striker such as Mateta, their chances of competing seriously both domestically and in continental competitions would be significantly boosted.

