Lionel Messi has a new teammate: Inter Miami announce signing of Mexico star German Berterame

After several weeks of negotiations, Inter Miami reached an agreement to sign a key attacking player ahead of the 2026 season. Mexico national team striker German Berterame was officially announced as Lionel Messi’s new teammate.

The roster rebuild following the 2025 Major League Soccer title focused primarily on adding defensive-minded players, including goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, defenders Facundo Mura, Micael, and Sergio Reguilon, and central midfielder David Ayala.

However, the Herons were also in need of a new attacking option, especially given the increasingly limited role of Luis Suarez, who finished last season coming off the bench, with young Mateo Silvetti taking over the center forward position.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Mexican international forward Germán Berterame from Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey,” says the statement published Friday on the club’s official website. “Berterame will occupy a Designated Player slot and will remain under contract through the 2028-29 Major League Soccer (MLS) season with an extension option for 2029-30.”

German Berterame’s background

German Berterame joins Inter Miami following a successful spell in Liga MX. He arrived in Mexico in 2019 after playing for San Lorenzo and Patronato in Argentina. His first club in Mexico was Atletico San Luis, where he scored 31 goals in 93 appearances. That form caught the attention of Monterrey, who paid more than $8 million to sign him in 2022.

With Monterrey, Berterame produced the best performances of his professional career, recording 66 goals and 15 assists in 148 matches. That run put him on the radar of the Mexico national team, and in 2024, after concluding that he would not have opportunities with Argentina, he completed the naturalization process to become eligible to represent El Tri.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just four months away, German Berterame has a strong chance of earning a spot on Mexico’s 26-man roster, having been included in each of the last four call-ups by head coach Javier Aguirre.

German Berterame’s first words at Inter Miami

Moments after announcing Berterame’s signing, Inter Miami shared a video in which the Mexico national team forward delivered a message to the club’s fans. “Hello everyone. I want to tell you that I’m very happy to be joining the Inter Miami family,” German said at the start of the video. “I’m coming in with a lot of excitement, anticipation, and pride to wear this jersey and bring many moments of joy to all the fans. I hope to see you soon. Sending you a big hug.”

