Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi set for historic 2026 FIFA World Cup company as Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa eyes record milestone after Luis Malagon’s injury

The road to the 2026 World Cup is already generating intriguing storylines, and one of the most fascinating could involve three legendary figures of the modern game. Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi could be joined by Guillermo Ochoa in making history at the tournament, as the experienced Mexican goalkeeper suddenly finds himself back in contention for a remarkable career milestone following a major injury to the Mexico national team’s first-choice goalkeeper.

The development came after a devastating injury to Luis Malagon, the regular starter for the national team and goalkeeper for Club America, which could now dramatically reshape the squad heading into soccer’s biggest tournament. The situation has unexpectedly reopened the door for Ochoa, a long-time cult hero for Mexico, to return to the world stage in what could become one of the most remarkable chapters of his career.

What makes the situation even more intriguing is the historic significance that may await if everything falls into place.

Malagon suffers devastating injury blow

Mexico’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup suffered a huge setback during a CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match between Club America and Philadelphia Union.

During the match, Malagon received the ball near his goal and attempted to clear it, but as he planted his foot to strike the ball, his leg suddenly gave way. The goalkeeper collapsed immediately, clutching his left foot in visible pain. Medical staff rushed onto the pitch, and the 29-year-old was eventually carried off on a stretcher.

After the match, Club America manager Andre Jardine revealed the worrying initial diagnosis. “We think it’s an injury that’s pretty serious,” Jardine explained. “Probably an Achilles tendon injury. Hopefully it’s not a complete tear, but probably a partial tear at the very least that will keep him sidelined for a good amount of time.”

Early medical assessments suggest that the Mexican shot-stopper may require surgery and could face six to nine months on the sidelines, effectively ruling him out of the World Cup. The injury represents a huge blow for both club and country. Malagon had been El Tri’s most trusted goalkeeper since Javier Aguirre returned as national team manager in 2024 and was the starter when Mexico won the CONCACAF Gold Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League in 2025.

The historic milestone suddenly within reach

While Malagon’s absence is tragic for the player, it has unexpectedly opened a door for veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa. At 40 years old, Ochoa remains active with Limassol in Cyprus and has made it clear that he still hopes to represent Mexico at the upcoming World Cup.

If selected, Ochoa could achieve a milestone that no player in history has ever accomplished, appearing in six different FIFA World Cups. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are also aiming for the same unprecedented achievement. Each has already played in five tournaments:

Messi: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 Ronaldo: 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022

Ochoa has an identical record, having featured for Mexico in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, and 2022. If the trio were selected for the 2026 tournament, they would become the first players ever to participate in six World Cups, rewriting a piece of soccer history.