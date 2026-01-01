Christian Pulisic set to be overtaken: Milan ready to break tradition and name new top earner, eclipsing USMNT star’s salary

Milan is preparing to make a decisive financial statement that will reshape their internal hierarchy, one that goes beyond attack, goals, or star power. Even with Christian Pulisic emerging as one of the most influential figures in the squad, the Rossoneri are ready to elevate another cornerstone of their project to a level no one else at the club currently occupies.

As the January window approaches and long-term planning intensifies, Milan finds itself at a crossroads that could define the next cycle of their sporting identity. The decision is not about sentiment or reward alone—it is about protection, leverage, and leadership in a market where elite reliability is increasingly rare. Just before the first major deadline of 2026, the club is ready to act.

The player at the center of this strategy is Mike Maignan. The French goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire in the summer, placing the San Siro outfit under enormous pressure. If no agreement is reached, the club risks losing one of its most decisive performers on a free transfer—an outcome the Rossoneri are determined to avoid.

Internally, Maignan is viewed as far more than a goalkeeper. He is considered a pillar of Massimiliano Allegri’s technical project, a leader in the dressing room, and the organizer of the entire defensive structure. In a market where elite goalkeepers are scarce and wildly expensive, Milan sees retaining him as the equivalent of a marquee new signing. That belief is now being backed with money.

Contract offer that changes everything

Milan is preparing to offer Maignan a new deal that would make him the highest-paid player at the club, even above Pulisic ($4.7m) and other attacking stars. The proposal on the table is significant. It includes a base salary of approximately $6 million per season, up to $1.6 million in performance-based bonuses, as well as a contract running until 2029, with an option for 2030.

If accepted, the deal would place the Frenchman at the very top of the club’s wage structure. While Rafael Leao remains one of the club’s highest earners, his guaranteed base salary would still fall below the Frenchman’s new figure, underlining just how central Maignan is to the long-term vision. According to Calciomercato and Il Corriere della Sera, this offer represents a clear shift from earlier negotiations that stalled months ago after tensions between the parties.

Mike Maignan of AC Milan directs his defense

Why Milan is pushing now

The urgency is obvious. The shot-stopper will enter the final months of his deal in 2026, and interest from major European clubs is growing, particularly from England. A strong showing at an international level would only increase his leverage.

Rather than risk a summer auction—or worse, a free exit—Milan has decided to strike now, Calciomercato reveals. Club directors are preparing a decisive face-to-face meeting with Maignan’s entourage shortly after the match against Cagliari on Friday, with Allegri himself expected to be involved.

The coach has been clear behind the scenes: Maignan is irreplaceable in the short term and fundamental to maintaining defensive balance. Allegri’s backing has helped thaw what sources described as an “arctic” relationship earlier in the year.