Harry Kane’s England face unexpected challenge in preparations for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, England are firmly among the group of favorites to lift the trophy. With Thomas Tuchel at the helm and a roster packed with stars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden, they will be aiming to replicate the success of 1966. However, at the moment, they are dealing with an unforeseen issue in their tournament preparations.

At the draw held in December, England were placed in Group L, the final group of the tournament, alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama. While that might seem like a minor detail, it carries significant implications when it comes to pre-tournament planning.

That is because Kane and his teammates will be among the last teams to begin World Cup play. Their tournament debut is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As a result, they will not play an official match until nearly a week after the tournament begins.

To ensure his team arrives in peak competitive rhythm, the head coach wants England to play friendlies in the days leading up to the World Cup. “Thomas Tuchel wants final preparation games as close to his team’s tournament kick-off as possible,” The Guardian reported. But that is where the schedule has become an unexpected obstacle.

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

“The Football Association is experiencing difficulties in securing suitable opposition for England’s World Cup warm-up games owing to their late start to the expanded 48-team tournament,” the report added. “Tuchel is understood to have requested friendlies near England’s pre-tournament training camp in Florida on June 6 and June 10 — the night before the World Cup starts — and finding high-caliber opponents for the latter date is proving particularly challenging.”

England’s options for World Cup warm-up friendlies

Under these circumstances, England do not have many options when it comes to selecting opponents for those friendlies, particularly the second one, which would take place almost simultaneously with the start of the World Cup, scheduled for June 11 with Mexico vs. South Africa.

One possibility would be to target national teams in a similar situation to the Three Lions — those placed in groups that begin several days later. However, that approach comes with another complication: FIFA regulations prohibit teams from playing friendlies in the final five days before their World Cup debut.

As a result, potential opponents for a match on June 10 are limited to teams in Groups I, J, and K. Group I includes France, Senegal, Norway, and one winner from the intercontinental playoffs. Group J is made up of Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, while Group K features Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, and the other intercontinental playoff winner.

“With its options limited, New Zealand, who have qualified, and Costa Rica, who have not, are understood to be under consideration,” The Guardian added. Facing teams that will not be competing at the World Cup could offer a solution for England, though it would mean settling for opponents who are, at least on paper, of a lower level.