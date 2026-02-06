Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP
Comments

Harry Kane’s England face unexpected challenge in preparations for 2026 FIFA World Cup

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Follow us on Google!
Harry Kane of England
© Ryan Pierse/Getty ImagesHarry Kane of England

Looking ahead to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, England are firmly among the group of favorites to lift the trophy. With Thomas Tuchel at the helm and a roster packed with stars such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden, they will be aiming to replicate the success of 1966. However, at the moment, they are dealing with an unforeseen issue in their tournament preparations.

At the draw held in December, England were placed in Group L, the final group of the tournament, alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama. While that might seem like a minor detail, it carries significant implications when it comes to pre-tournament planning.

That is because Kane and his teammates will be among the last teams to begin World Cup play. Their tournament debut is scheduled for Wednesday, June 17, against Croatia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. As a result, they will not play an official match until nearly a week after the tournament begins.

To ensure his team arrives in peak competitive rhythm, the head coach wants England to play friendlies in the days leading up to the World Cup. Thomas Tuchel wants final preparation games as close to his team’s tournament kick-off as possible,” The Guardian reported. But that is where the schedule has become an unexpected obstacle.

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

Thomas Tuchel, Head Coach of England.

The Football Association is experiencing difficulties in securing suitable opposition for England’s World Cup warm-up games owing to their late start to the expanded 48-team tournament,” the report added. “Tuchel is understood to have requested friendlies near England’s pre-tournament training camp in Florida on June 6 and June 10 — the night before the World Cup starts — and finding high-caliber opponents for the latter date is proving particularly challenging.”

Advertisement
2026 World Cup: England and coach Tuchel step up plans in the US ahead of FIFA tournament

see also

2026 World Cup: England and coach Tuchel step up plans in the US ahead of FIFA tournament

England’s options for World Cup warm-up friendlies

Under these circumstances, England do not have many options when it comes to selecting opponents for those friendlies, particularly the second one, which would take place almost simultaneously with the start of the World Cup, scheduled for June 11 with Mexico vs. South Africa.

One possibility would be to target national teams in a similar situation to the Three Lions — those placed in groups that begin several days later. However, that approach comes with another complication: FIFA regulations prohibit teams from playing friendlies in the final five days before their World Cup debut.

As a result, potential opponents for a match on June 10 are limited to teams in Groups I, J, and K. Group I includes France, Senegal, Norway, and one winner from the intercontinental playoffs. Group J is made up of Argentina, Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, while Group K features Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, and the other intercontinental playoff winner.

Advertisement

“With its options limited, New Zealand, who have qualified, and Costa Rica, who have not, are understood to be under consideration,” The Guardian added. Facing teams that will not be competing at the World Cup could offer a solution for England, though it would mean settling for opponents who are, at least on paper, of a lower level.

200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s untouchable assist record suddenly under threat in 2025-26 with Harry Kane’s Bayern teammate Michael Olise closing in

Lionel Messi’s legacy has long been protected by numbers that feel untouchable. Even as eras change and styles evolve, certain benchmarks from his peak seasons have remained frozen in time.

Harry Kane is close to an extension as Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl shares update on the Englishman’s renewal

Harry Kane is close to an extension as Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl shares update on the Englishman’s renewal

Even though Harry Kane once faced an uncertain future, the Englishman's destiny now appears settled. Bayern Munich executive Max Eberl revealed significant details about the 32-year-old star's contract renewal, providing a clear path forward.

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal offer

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich reportedly take a firm, decisive stance on Dayot Upamecano’s contract renewal offer

Led by Harry Kane, Bayern Munich have become one of the best teams in the world, shining as a solid unit. Just as important as the Englishman is Dayot Upamecano, whose contract renewal is pending. Given the delay, the German team has made a decision regarding the offer.

Erling Haaland in doubt for Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool after Pep Guardiola’s comment

Erling Haaland in doubt for Manchester City’s trip to Liverpool after Pep Guardiola’s comment

Pep Guardiola wasn't clear about Erling Haaland's status for Manchester City with Liverpool next

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo