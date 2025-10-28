Christian Pulisic receives harsh criticism from a former USMNT player in the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup

After skipping the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, Christian Pulisic has drawn heavy criticism from fans and former players. Despite the backlash, he remains in top form and is expected to lead the national team in the 2026 World Cup under Mauricio Pochettino. Nonetheless, a former USMNT player added to the scrutiny by criticizing the 27-year-old star and highlighting a key role absent in the current roster for the upcoming major tournament.

“I don’t think that Christian Pulisic is the captain that this team needs or that this team wants… The notion that your best player is not necessarily equipped to be a captain is nothing new. We have seen it over the years and it is completely valid …That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have passion… But I just don’t think that this team has a captain that would qualify on the ‘Bad Boys’ of the Detroit Pistons,” Former USMNT player Alexi Lalas said, via State of the Union podcast.

In 2025, Tim Ream has been the most frequent captain for the USMNT, wearing the armband ten times. However, at 38, his ability to start in the 2026 World Cup is in question. Consequently, attention turns to Tyler Adams, the captain during the 2022 tournament, though his recent injuries and form issues have hindered his consistency. This situation has led Alexi Lalas to highlight the absence of a vocal leader in the squad that Pulisic may not accomplish.

While Alexi Lalas questions Christian Pulisic’s leadership qualities, AC Milan legend Marcel Desailly stands firm praising his talent and leadership capacities. Notably, the 27-year-old winger has experience with the captain’s armband for the USMNT, having made history on November 20, 2018, as the youngest captain at just 20 years and 63 days. Given this, Pulisic could be a prime candidate to lead the U.S. squad at the 2026 World Cup.

Christian Pulisic of the United States drives the ball during the Concacaf Nations League.

Mauricio Pochettino’s USMNT faces growing doubts about its form ahead of the 2026 World Cup

Alexi Lalas highlights the lack of a commanding vocal leader on the USMNT, while Mauricio Pochettino’s squad remains a puzzle. Despite securing wins against Japan and Australia in just four matches since the 2025 Gold Cup loss, they could not overcome the more formidable challenges posed by South Korea and Ecuador. For that reason, the team’s inconsistent performances continue to stir uncertainty rather than confidence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also AC Milan reportedly make strong request on Christian Pulisic to USMNT coach Mauricio Pochettino

Without facing formidable opponents in friendlies, doubts linger over the USMNT’s competitiveness. While they showcase strong offensive capabilities, defensive weaknesses raise significant concerns. However, coach Pochettino has revitalized the roster by integrating dynamic attacking talents, and as they gear up for the 2026 World Cup, testing themselves against some European nations could bolster their performances.