Christian Pulisic arrived at AC Milan after a few inconsistent years during which injuries played a crucial role in his career. Because of this, his arrival at the team faced heavy criticism, but his performance quickly silenced his detractors. After two consecutive seasons reaching double digits, Pulisic has become a key part of the lineup. His level of play has been so pivotal that a team legend has offered surprising praise, highlighting his significance.

“I was very happy to see him coming to Milan… He has an amazing talent. He is part of the player that you expect him to lead that animation… I would say that I’m pleased that now he’s turned around with the quality that will eventually boost him to become the leader that AC Milan is looking after,” Marcel Desailly said, via GOAL.

With the arrival of Massimiliano Allegri as the team’s coach, the USMNT star has solidified his position as the team’s most influential player, capable of making an impact on both the creative and defensive sides of the game. For this reason, he has earned the starting position ahead of Rafael Leao, who, a few years ago, was the cornerstone of the Italian team, showing that it is now Christian who is the leader on the field, improving even the performance of his teammates.

Christian Pulisic has transformed his AC Milan tenure into the pinnacle of his career, tallying 38 goals and 25 assists in just 108 appearances. He has already surpassed his stats at Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea that elevated him to the global scene. At 27, the USMNT star still needs to steer Milan to a Serie A triumph and restore their status as a powerhouse in the UEFA Champions League, cementing his legacy at a club that has struggled to shine in recent years.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring.

Can Christian Pulisic guide AC Milan to the 2025-26 Serie A title under coach Massimiliano Allegri?

Under the seasoned guidance of Massimiliano Allegri, AC Milan have transformed into a formidable force in Serie A this season. With only one loss since Allegri’s arrival, they lead the league and remain undefeated against powerhouses like Napoli and Juventus. Christian Pulisic has emerged as a pivotal player, igniting fans’ hopes for a long-awaited Scudetto after last clinching it in 2022.

AC Milan boast a potent offense, led by standout Christian Pulisic, and a versatile midfield. However, their defensive lineup presents a glaring weakness, with only Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Strahinja Pavlovic, David Odogu and Koni De Winter covering their three-man defense. This limited depth leaves them vulnerable to injuries and suspensions, making them susceptible to rivals with stronger and more balanced rosters.

Despite these difficulties, Christian Pulisic’s ability to make an impact on the team allows Massimiliano Allegri to build a squad capable of competing to return to the top of Europe. However, the USMNT star must at least match or exceed his performance from last season. Doing so could bring them closer to winning the Serie A championship, given the versatility on the bench and the coach’s experience.