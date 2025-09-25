Christian Pulisic poised to decide Milan future after incredible performances: Latest contract renewal update removes any doubt

Given Christian Pulisic‘s recent fantastic play, the question of whether he will remain with Milan or push to leave is clearly answered. The answer might seem obvious after his blistering start to the season, but the story behind his contract, his role at Milan, and the expectations surrounding him add layers of intrigue.

The American forward is living the best spell of his career, producing numbers and performances that few expected when he left Chelsea for Serie A in 2023. Yet, the decision over his long-term future—whether he extends his stay at San Siro or chooses a new path—remains one of the most fascinating possibilities in Italian soccer.

Pulisic has made himself impossible to ignore in the opening weeks of the 2025-26 season. Five goals in six matches across all competitions have not only reaffirmed his importance but placed him among the most in-form athletes in the United States today.

In Serie A, he is currently joint top scorer alongside Inter’s Marcus Thuram with three goals from four matches. Beyond the numbers, his decisive contributions have swung games in Milan’s favor—like the brace against Udinese that ensured a vital win away from home.

The contract puzzle

Since his arrival from the Blues for $25 million, Pulisic has not only matched expectations but also become a leader for Milan. He has thrived under four different coaches in just three seasons, a sign of his adaptability and consistency. But behind the brilliance lies a question that has hovered over the club in recent months: Pulisic’s future.

His current contract runs until July 2027, with an automatic extension option to 2028. Yet the Serie A giant is not content to rely on that clause. The Italian outfit wants to extend his stay until 2029, while also raising his salary from $4.6 million to $5.8 million net. What’s more, according to Calciomercato, the Rossoneri had already tabled an offer for renewal last summer, but Pulisic requested time.

He wanted to evaluate the competitiveness of the team under new head coach Massimiliano Allegri after a turbulent previous season. That hesitation created uncertainty, with Saudi clubs even showing interest. However, his decision soon became clear—he rejected any approach from abroad and gave the Rossoneri priority.

As Relevo journalist Matteo Moretto explained: “Christian Pulisic is now a sure thing at AC Milan. He has never held back on the pitch and has never disappointed expectations. He started this year strongly again: four games and three goals in the league, with a fantastic performance in Udine.

“An agreement was reached for a renewal until 2028, plus a further one with a salary of €4-5 million per year. Milan wants to renew Pulisic’s contract, the player gives Milan priority, but the parties have not yet met for this renewal.” In other words, the deal is essentially ready—but the signatures are still missing.

Turning point in Milan’s project

When Pulisic delayed his renewal, it wasn’t out of doubt in himself. It was about Milan. After last season’s disastrous eighth-place finish, he sought guarantees about the club’s ambition and the direction under Allegri. Now, with the team starting strong and aiming to return to title contention, those assurances seem to have arrived. The American forward is flourishing, the squad has been reinforced, and Allegri has built trust with him.