Shocking changes loom for Milan’s attack: How front duo Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez may be affected by Massimiliano Allegri’s latest long-term idea

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Santiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
Santiago Gimenez (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Massimiliano Allegri could make shocking changes to Milan’s regular starting attacking duo – and Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez might be in for a rough ride. For now, the Rossoneri are riding high, but with Napoli and Juventus looming, Allegri appears ready to shake up the structure of his team.

Six games into the new Serie A campaign, Milan has already established itself as one of the most in-form teams in Italy. Four consecutive wins without conceding have lifted them into the top three, and optimism is growing around San Siro.But the real test arrives this weekend: Antonio Conte’s Napoli, who have won every league game so far and currently sit top of the table.

If Allegri’s men win, they could leapfrog the champions and send a message to the rest of the league. Yet, as history has shown, the Italian manager never shies away from making tough choices when the stakes are highest.

Milan’s strong run has created a paradox. The Rossoneri sit just one win off the top, brimming with confidence, yet tougher challenges lie ahead. Napoli and Juventus will expose any weaknesses, and Allegri knows he may need to reshuffle his options to stay ahead in the Scudetto race.

That’s where the intrigue lies. According to Corriere dello Sport, Allegri could bench his current starters, instead relying on Rafael Leao and Christopher Nkunku as impact substitutes before integrating them as regulars. If that happens, the two men most directly affected will be Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez.

What it means for Christian Pulisic

Few players have been more important to the Red and Blacks’ early success than Pulisic. His start to the season has been electric: five goals in six matches, his best opening run since joining from Chelsea. Whether starting on the wing, as a second striker, or coming off the bench, Pulisic has remained influential. Allegri’s potential reshuffle would not necessarily sideline the American, but it could force him into a rotational battle with Nkunku and Leao for attacking roles.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gimenez of AC Milan.

What it means for Santiago Gimenez

For Gimenez, the stakes are even higher. The Mexican forward endured a goal drought lasting 137 days before finally breaking it against Lecce in the Coppa Italia. His joy and relief were clear in the celebrations, and his teammates—Pulisic among them—rallied around him.

That strike could prove a turning point. Allegri praised Gimenez’s effort even during the dry spell, noting his runs and link-up play created space for others. Indeed, the American’s hot streak was partly made possible by Gimenez’s selfless movement.

Now, with Leao returning from injury and Nkunku pushing for a place, Gimenez risks losing his starting role. To cement his place, he will need to deliver goals not just against mid-table sides, but on the big stage—starting with Napoli.

