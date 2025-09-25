Lionel Messi could surpass Zlatan Ibrahimović with Inter Miami in incredible MLS milestone

Lionel Messi has been thriving at Inter Miami since his 2023 arrival, building a new legacy for both the club and Major League Soccer while shattering records along the way. With the 2025 season nearing its conclusion, the Argentine icon is now on the verge of surpassing Zlatan Ibrahimović in a remarkable league milestone.

The Herons faced New York City FC on Wednesday, and once again Messi showcased his brilliance with two goals and an assist in a 4-0 win. The victory not only clinched Inter Miami’s place in the 2025 MLS playoffs, but also marked yet another game in which Messi delivered a decisive brace.

Despite missing time with minor injuries in 2025, Messi is on pace for his best season since joining MLS. This year, he became the first player ever to score braces in five consecutive matches, breaking the previous record of three and leaving the rest of the league far behind. Now, he has the chance to etch his name into history once again.

If Lionel Messi scores at least two goals in one of Inter Miami’s upcoming matches, he will become the first player in league history to record nine multi-goal games in a single season. He is currently tied with Zlatan Ibrahimović (2019), Mamadou Diallo (2000), and Stern John (1998), who each posted eight such games.

Ibrahimović’s debut season with the LA Galaxy was unforgettable after arriving directly from Manchester United. In the 2018 MLS campaign, he scored 31 goals in 31 matches across league and playoffs, recording six braces and two hat tricks, giving him eight multi-goal performances that stood as a benchmark until now.

Inter Miami have already secured their place in the 2025 postseason, but with five regular-season games remaining, they are also in the hunt for the Supporters’ Shield. That stretch, combined with the playoffs, will give Messi multiple chances to claim the top spot on yet another prestigious MLS list.

What’s next for Inter Miami?

Inter Miami currently sit fifth in the overall MLS table, with the Philadelphia Union leading the way on 60 points from 31 matches. The Herons, on 55 points with two games in hand, control their own destiny in pursuit of a second straight Supporters’ Shield.

Following the win over NYCFC, Miami head north to face Toronto FC at BMO Field on Saturday. The run continues Tuesday when they host the Chicago Fire, giving Messi two more opportunities to break the milestone and further cement his place in MLS history.

