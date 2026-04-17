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Christian Pulisic on edge as Luka Modric lays down four conditions for Milan stay with Massimiliano Allegri among them

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic (left), Massimiliano Allegri (center), and Luka Modric (right)
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic (left), Massimiliano Allegri (center), and Luka Modric (right)

Christian Pulisic is watching developments closely as Luka Modric reportedly sets out a series of demanding conditions for Milan regarding a possible contract renewal, with Massimiliano Allegri’s future directly tied to the Croatian’s decision. The situation has created growing tension at the club, as Milan waits for clarity on whether one of its most influential figures will remain beyond the 2025-26 season.

Modric’s arrival at San Siro was initially seen as a short-term move, but his influence has quickly reshaped expectations inside the club. Now, however, Christian Pulisic and other key squad members face uncertainty as the veteran midfielder weighs up whether to extend his stay. The midfielder’s decision is expected in the coming weeks, but it hinges on multiple sporting guarantees that the Rossoneri must first satisfy.

The Croatian veteran has exceeded expectations since joining the club on a free transfer, becoming a regular starter despite turning 40 in September. He has already started 30 of 32 league matches, proving his fitness and importance in Allegri’s system.

The club holds an option to extend his contract until June 2027, but the final decision rests entirely with the player. Internally, there is optimism, yet also caution, as the Serie A giant understands that any renewal depends on strict conditions being met.

AC Milan stars Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric

Christian Pulisic and Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates the victory after during the Serie A match.

The four conditions behind Modric’s renewal

As discussions progress, the key factors influencing Modric’s choice have gradually come into focus. Sky Italia and La Repubblica have now revealed that four specific conditions must be met for the midfielder to commit to another season in Italy.

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Firstly, Modric wants to feel physically capable of maintaining his current level, a crucial factor given his age. Secondly, Champions League qualification is essential, as he aims to continue competing at the highest level of European action.

Thirdly, the Croatian is seeking assurances about the club’s ambition, with a clear expectation that Milan will build a competitive squad capable of challenging at the top. Finally, and perhaps most tellingly, the future of Allegri is a decisive element, underlining the importance of their strong working relationship.

allegri milan

AC Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri looks on

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How Allegri’s role became central to Modric’s future

One of the most significant elements in Modric’s decision is the future of Allegri, who has built a strong working relationship with the Croatian midfielder. Their mutual respect has become a defining feature of Milan’s dressing room dynamic this season.

“All the champions I’ve coached… it’s exciting to still see the videos of their technical feats,” Allegri said, reflecting on his experience with elite players. Reports now suggest that the Italian tactician’s continuation at Milan is one of the key conditions for the veteran to stay, making the coach’s position even more significant as contract discussions progress.

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