Christian Pulisic monitors situation as Milan coach Massimiliano Allegri drops cryptic hint on Italy future after 2026 World Cup qualification blow

A season already filled with tension has taken another intriguing turn, as Christian Pulisic continues his campaign at Milan under Massimiliano Allegri, while uncertainty grows beyond the club level. The backdrop of Italy’s national team crisis has unexpectedly drawn Allegri into the spotlight, with speculation intensifying about his potential future.

The situation has only deepened following Italy’s dramatic failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, a result that has shaken the entire soccer structure in the country. While Milan focuses on its own ambitions, the shadow of the national team’s struggles looms large over Serie A and its leading figures.

The Azzurri’s absence from yet another World Cup has triggered widespread concern across the soccer world. They will miss a third consecutive World Cup after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina, marking one of the most shocking declines in international soccer history.

The magnitude of the fall is difficult to ignore, especially for a nation that once dominated the global stage. From lifting the trophy in 2006 to failing to qualify three times in a row, Italy’s decline has exposed deep structural issues, ranging from player development to leadership decisions. As a result, Gennaro Gattuso stepped down as head coach, while senior officials within the federation also began to leave their roles, signaling that a complete reset may be required.

Francesco Pio Esposito shows his dejection of Italy during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

What did Allegri say about the Italy job?

With the national team searching for direction, Allegri’s name has quickly surfaced as a leading candidate. The Milan coach, known for his tactical experience and domestic success, has been heavily linked with the role in recent weeks. However, instead of dismissing the speculation, Allegri has chosen a more ambiguous approach.

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When asked directly about the Italy job during a recent press conference, he offered a response that avoided clarity while leaving the door open. “Before the coach, they will have to decide who the president is. Then, after that, they will decide,” the 58-year-old boss said.

The comment, while seemingly procedural, has been widely interpreted as a deliberate non-denial. By refusing to rule himself out, Allegri has effectively kept himself in the conversation, adding intrigue to an already complex situation.

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What it would mean for Milan and Pulisic

For Milan, the timing of this uncertainty is far from ideal. The club is working to re-establish itself among Europe’s elite, and stability on the bench is crucial to that ambition.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan warms up before the Serie A match.

Players like Pulisic have thrived under Allegri’s system, benefiting from structure and clarity on the pitch. Any potential departure of the coach could disrupt the progress Milan has made, especially during a pivotal phase of the season.

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At the same time, the Italian federation’s interest highlights Allegri’s continued reputation as one of the most respected managers in the country. His experience and track record make him a natural candidate for a national team in need of direction.