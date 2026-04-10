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Christian Pulisic gets 2026 struggles lifeline as Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri set to reveal secret weapon for Serie A clash vs Udinese

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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AC Milan's Massimiliano Allegri and Christian Pulisic.
© Marco Luzzani/Jonathan Moscrop/Getty ImagesAC Milan's Massimiliano Allegri and Christian Pulisic.

The pressure is building around Christian Pulisic as Milan prepares for a decisive clash against Udinese, with Massimiliano Allegri hinting at a potential solution to the team’s attacking struggles. With the club chasing consistency, all eyes are on how Allegri plans to unlock more from his forward line and help Pulisic rediscover his form.

Milan enters the match against Udinese knowing the stakes are rising. The recent dip in results has placed the club under pressure to secure a Champions League spot, while individual performances, especially in attack, have come under scrutiny.

After a bright start to the campaign, Pulisic’s form has taken a noticeable downturn. The American has yet to score in Serie A in 2026, going 13 league appearances without a goal, marking his longest drought since arriving in Italy. This dry spell stands in stark contrast to his early-season impact. 

He registered eight goals between August and December 2025, quickly establishing himself as one of the Rossoneri’s most dangerous attacking outlets. Fitness issues have also contributed to his inconsistency. Injuries and limited minutes have disrupted his rhythm, making it harder for him to maintain the sharpness that defined his performances earlier in the season.

pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan reacts

What did Allegri say?

When questioned about potential tactical adjustments, Allegri chose his words carefully. Rather than confirming a specific plan, he emphasized the importance of balance and perspective. “The changes, I repeat, I don’t want to be boring. Is Saelemaekers a striker or a full-back? If it were just a matter of formations, it would be too easy. There needs to be a balance,” he said.

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He also addressed the struggles of his attacking players, including Pulisic. “Pulisic and Leao have unfortunately had various injuries, which have prevented them from finding their fitness. But they have scored important goals,” Allegri added. The comments suggest a coach trying to protect his players while quietly preparing adjustments behind the scenes.

The tactical shift revealed

Behind the scenes, however, a clearer picture has begun to emerge. According to MilanNews.it, Allegri is preparing to move away from the 3-5-2 system and switch to a 4-3-3 formation against Udinese, a change designed to inject more attacking energy into the side.

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This shift could have a direct impact on Pulisic’s role. Operating in a front three alongside Rafael Leao and Niclas Fullkrug, he is expected to play in a more advanced and natural attacking position, which may help him rediscover his scoring touch.

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The adjustment also reflects a broader need for evolution. With more attacking players available, Allegri now has the flexibility to deploy a system that prioritizes width, pace, and directness.

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Milan searching for a spark

Milan’s recent results reflect a broader attacking problem within the squad. Three defeats in the last six league matches, all by 1-0 scorelines, underline the team’s inability to convert chances into goals.

The loss to Napoli further complicated the situation. The gap to the league leader has widened to nine points, effectively ending any realistic title push and shifting the focus toward securing a top-four finish.

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With Udinese next on the schedule, the fixture has taken on added importance. Dropping more points could drag Milan deeper into a battle for Champions League qualification, increasing the urgency for change.

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