Kylian Mbappé has managed to become the undisputed leader of Real Madrid, maintaining an impressive scoring pace. To achieve this, the Frenchman has transitioned from being a winger to becoming a lethal center forward, increasing his impact on the team. With this, he has surpassed legend Alfredo Di Stéfano in the scoring side, but he remains at a significant distance from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2024, Kylian Mbappe has consistently demonstrated he is an exceptional player. In 79 games with Los Blancos, the Frenchman has scored 69 goals, showcasing his remarkable ability to lead the team. At this scoring rate, he has surpassed the legendary Alfredo Di Stefano, who recorded 64 goals in the same number of games. With these accomplishments, the 26-year-old star remains on track to forge a legendary legacy.

While Mbappe’s scoring pace is impressive, he still trails behind Cristiano Ronaldo. In his 79 games with Real Madrid, the Portuguese star scored 72 goals. With this, he showcased the scoring prowess that earned him the title of the team’s all-time leading scorer. Although Kylian still has a significant chance to match or surpass Cristiano’s 59-goal year, he has not been able to maintain the same scoring pace as the 40-year-old veteran.

Even if Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring pace over 79 games with Real Madrid ranks highly, he does not hold the top statistic. Ferenc Puskás ranks at the top stop, scoring in 79 games over the same period as the Portuguese star, maintaining a goal-per-match average. However, the Hungarian legend does not rank among the top five all-time scorers for Los Blancos, with 242 goals, trailing behind the 40-year-old veteran by 208 goals.

Kylian Mbappe seeks to write his own legacy in Real Madrid’s history, keeping his distance from Cristiano Ronaldo. Although the Frenchman has confessed that the Portuguese player is his idol, he is not seeking to imitate the veteran’s career or records. With this, the 26-year-old star is not seeking to disparage his figure, but rather to distance himself from comparisons with the veteran, something he is managing to achieve.

Although Vinicius Jr once led Real Madrid’s sporting project, Kylian has emerged as the undisputed leader of the team. The Frenchman has proven himself an unstoppable center forward and an exemplary captain, inspiring his teammates to contribute fully and even committing to defensive duties. With a contract extending to 2029, Mbappe aspires to break numerous records and leave a significant legacy with the team.