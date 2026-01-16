Trending topics:
Christian Pulisic joins historic moment despite not featuring: Milan's win vs. Como sees USMNT star enter Serie A record books with impressive milestone

By Martina Alcheva

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with Strahinja Pavlovic that was later disallowed
Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates his goal with Strahinja Pavlovic that was later disallowed

In soccer, history is not always written by those on the pitch. Sometimes, it is shaped quietly from the bench, through collective momentum, resilience, and timing. That paradox was on full display on a dramatic night in Lombardy, as Christian Pulisic watched from the sidelines while the club edged closer to a landmark achievement in Serie A. The American did not play a single minute, yet his name became inseparable from a result that underlined just how special this campaign has been for the Rossoneri.

Milan‘s 3-1 victory away from home was tense, chaotic, and deeply revealing. It tested character, depth, and patience—qualities that often define title contenders more than moments of individual brilliance.

The match began badly. The home side imposed themselves early, pressing aggressively and exploiting space from set pieces. That pressure paid off when a corner was met with a powerful header, leaving Mike Maignan exposed despite his best efforts. From that moment on, the contest took on a familiar shape: wave after wave of attacks, frantic defending, and a goalkeeper keeping his side alive.

Maignan produced a sequence of outstanding saves, repeatedly denying close-range efforts and long-range shots alike. Without him, the deficit could easily have doubled before the interval. Instead, survival created opportunity. Just before half-time, a penalty transformed the mood. The challenge was clumsy, the decision immediate, and Christopher Nkunku converted with conviction. It was not domination—it was belief.

The second half belonged to Adrien Rabiot. The midfielder imposed himself physically and tactically, dictating tempo while also becoming the decisive attacking force. His first goal came from a perfectly timed run and a composed finish that punished defensive hesitation. His second, late in the match, arrived on the counterattack—powerful, ruthless, and final.

Why Pulisic stayed on the bench

Throughout all this, one name remained unused. Pulisic began the match among the substitutes, fully available but carefully protected. The decision was not tactical boldness—it was caution.

The winger has been managing a lingering hamstring issue, one that previously sidelined him for weeks earlier in the season. After completing full matches against Genoa and Fiorentina, the staff chose restraint over risk. With crucial fixtures ahead and the title race tightening, preserving Pulisic’s availability mattered more than deploying him in a moment of desperation.

The hidden milestone revealed

As per Opta Paolo, this victory meant the club has suffered just one defeat in its first 20 Serie A matches, a feat achieved only three times in the three-points-for-a-win era—previously in 1995-96 and 2003-04. Pulisic, despite not playing, is officially part of that record. His contributions across the season, his goals, and his influence during the unbeaten run place him firmly within this historic context.

